50 Indian rural innovators to attend Global Junicorn & AI Summit in US

Hyderabad: In a momentous leap for Indian grassroots innovation, 50 rural student innovators and mentors from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Karnataka were given a hero’s farewell recently at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, as they boarded their flight to the United States. This diverse group, selected from over 1,000 applicants through a rigorous six-month nationwide process, will represent India at the Global Junicorn Summit (May 29) and Global AI Summit (May 30) hosted by the International Startups Foundation (ISF) at Texas State University, San Marcos, USA.

Most of these young Junicorns—many stepping onto an airplane or leaving their home state for the first time—are now headed for a life-changing journey through four major cities in Texas: Dallas, Austin, San Marcos, and Houston. In a rare gesture of encouragement, the innovators were warmly received by Rao Munukutla, Executive Director & CEO, Bengaluru Airport City Limited (BACL)—a wholly owned subsidiary of Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL).

Special displays, celebratory visuals, and a joyful cake-cutting ceremony marked the occasion inside the airport terminal. Munukutla, said: “These young minds are carrying India’s spirit of innovation to the global stage. We are proud to support this transformative initiative. Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru is not just a hub for travel, but a launchpad for dreams.” The delegation will participate in two flagship summits—Global Junicorn and Global AI—

where their homegrown solutions will be showcased before international mentors, industry CXOs, and venture capitalists.

The students will also visit NASA’s Space Center in Houston, the Texas Science Museum, and startup incubators and innovation centers in Dallas, San Marcos, and Austin. These experiences aim to broaden their global outlook and sharpen their entrepreneurial ideas.

Dr JA Chowdary, Founder Chairman of ISF and Former IT Advisor to the Government of Andhra Pradesh, is already in the US preparing a strong ecosystem of mentors, CXOs, and investors who will guide and empower these budding

changemakers.

Accompanying the delegation is Dr Siva Mahesh Tangutooru, Co-founder of ISF, who is leading this expedition with deep commitment and vision.

Dr Siva Mahesh Tangutooru said: “This is more than a journey—it's a once-in-a-lifetime experience that transforms lives. These students represent untapped brilliance, and our mission is to give them the platform, exposure, and belief they need to build the future. What begins here will echo back in their communities as real-world change.”