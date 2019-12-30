6 tech courses that will get you a job in 2020

Cybersecurity is a great opportunity for you to start your career. There is a shortage of people who are skilled and knowledgeable in network security. You can help fill this gap

As a STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) graduate, your options are plenty when it comes to making a career choice. One of the perks of having the knowledge of science, technology, engineering, and Mathematics is that wherever you go in the market, you will see a plethora of job opportunities.

One of its biggest aspects is the fact that in a decade's time, you will be pursuing a career that doesn't even exist yet. This is the best thing about being a STEM graduate -- there is always something new and unique to pursue.

However, it is not that easy as it sounds. Since the competition is extremely high, it has become difficult for graduates to land a job unless they have something unique to showcase to the employers.

While you are at it, you need to constantly reskill and upskill so that you remain market-ready and grab any opportunity that is thrown at you. Now that we have mentioned reskilling and upskilling, here are the top courses/skills that Indian STEM graduates must have to get a job in 2020.

1. Machine learning

When we talk about the most exciting yet innovative fields moving into the future, machine learning is one of the most profitable skills you can learn.

There are tons of uses for machine learning -- from smart assistants (Alexa and Siri) to self-driving cars, predictive analysis, and chatbots.

The reason you should pursue machine learning is that it can be applied to any industry, including finance, real estate, education, and healthcare, among others.

The possibilities are endless, and based on your personality and interests, you can apply your skills to a certain role.

2. Digital marketing

Since the world is on the web now, businesses are looking for professionals with digital marketing skills to improve their visibility and web presence.

This is the reason why this skill is in demand. More traffic means more leads, conversions, clients, and revenue.

Digital marketing is a great fit for you, especially if you are data-minded.

The role of a digital marketer involves constant analyzing, testing, and experimenting to determine what works and what doesn't and make changes based on metrics and observations.

The best part, you get the opportunity to start your own business once you have prior knowledge of how the industry works. You can leverage your digital marketing skills to find freelance clients, build a brand, start a personal blog, and market yourself.

3. Data visualisation

Data visualisation is how you help enterprises understand the importance of data by putting it in a visual context, such as turn reports or spreadsheets into graphs and charts that are easy to understand.

Think of data visualisation as a bridge between non-technical and technical roles.

The goal is to transform technical and hard-to-understand metrics into a form that anyone can understand.

Data visualisation is in demand because employers need someone who can make sense of large amounts of data for driving real business results. As a data visualisation expert, your job will be to predict sales volume, identify patterns, relationships, and trends, and understand what aspects influence human behavior.

4. UX/UI design

UI and UX are different while being in the same family.

A user interface (UI) specialist design interfaces for apps and websites to flow well, visually appealing, easy for users to browse through, and navigate.

User experience (UX) specialists, on the other hand, do a lot of testing and research to determine every aspect of how the customers will interact with the website or application.

The UX specialist coordinates with UI designers and developers for creating an intuitive web app. UX is best for those who are both creative and analytical. UI is best for those who want to focus on the layout, visuals, and general look of the product or page.

There is a high demand for both the job roles, and the demand will remain the same for years to come.

The best part, with the growth of mobile platforms, the need for UI/UX designers have increased.

5. Cybersecurity

For any business that deals with sensitive data or collects customer information, keeping networks secure is paramount.

Data breaches can happen at any time, and they can be big.

Companies and organisations are always vulnerable to cyber-attacks. Hence, they are always working on strengthening their cybersecurity team.

Cybersecurity is a great opportunity for you to start your career. There is a shortage of people who are skilled and knowledgeable in network security. You can help fill this gap.

6. Cloud computing

Since businesses and corporations are switching from traditional server infrastructure to cloud solutions, cloud computing jobs are on the rise.

Companies are looking for system administrators, cloud architects, and engineers who can employ different methods and procedures to keep their cloud platform intact.