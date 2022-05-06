A free online course on global luxury industry

The Glion Institute of Higher Education 60th Anniversary celebrations this year, the institution will be providing a free online course dedicated to the luxury industry, with a special focus on the ever-evolving luxury customer relationship. The course, entitled 'The Luxury Industry: Customers and Luxury Experiences', it will start on May 16th, 2022. It is led by Dr Barbara Czyzewska, Academic Dean and Head of Luxury Brand Strategy Specialisation. Glion aims to give something back to an industry with which the hospitality school has been working so closely throughout the past six decades.

Taught across three modules of three hours' duration each, the course is perfect for luxury professionals looking to deepen their industry knowledge. It is equally suited to individuals with ambitions to switch careers into luxury, as well as anyone interested in discovering more about the luxury business.

The course content will be delivered via the Future Learn platform, its syllabus includes:

♦ Origins and definitions of luxury

♦ Cultural perspectives of luxury

♦ The value of luxury

♦ The luxury customer experience, including co-creation, personalization, and best practices

♦ The changing face of the luxury customer experience

♦ Using data in the luxury industry

For more and registration visit Futurelearn



