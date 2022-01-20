A new course in Hindu studies

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in Varanasi has started a new course - masters in Hindu Studies. According to a BHU spokesperson, the postgraduate course is the first-of-its-kind to be offered by a university in the country. He said it is an interdisciplinary programme designed in line with the National Education Policy, 2020.

The programme will be offered by the Bharat Adhyayan Kendra, in collaboration with the Department of Philosophy and Religion, Department of Sanskrit and Department of Ancient Indian History, Culture and Archaeology, under the faculty of Arts.

A total of 45 students, including a foreign student, have joined the first batch. Centenary Chair Professor Rakesh Upadhyaya said the course was important for building the 'sanatan' life values.

The course will make the world aware of many unknown aspects of Hindu Dharma and help in taking its teachings to more people. The course was important for building the 'sanatan' life values.

- Prof V K Shukla, a senior rector