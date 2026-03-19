Advanced microscopy course for students and researchers

A Professional Course in Advanced Microscopy (PCAM) 2026 has been introduced to provide students and early-career researchers with training in modern microscopy and imaging technologies. The 12-week programme is being conducted through a collaboration between ZEISS and Ashoka University.

The course is designed to familiarise participants with advanced microscopy tools used in scientific research. It emphasises practical learning and aims to help students understand how imaging technologies are applied in fields such as life sciences, materials science, nanotechnology and biomedical research.

It includes training in microscopy techniques, image analysis and research workflows, providing structured exposure to modern research practices. Participants will learn to study microscopic structures using advanced imaging systems. The course also includes group projects based on real research problems, allowing participants to apply their knowledge in laboratory settings. The programme follows a hybrid format, combining online sessions with on-campus training and hands-on laboratory experience.

Participants will gain exposure to imaging facilities at the Ashoka–ZEISS Core Imaging Facility and partner institutions such as Indian Institute of Technology Delhi. Sessions will also include interactions with researchers working in the field of microscopy. The course is open to graduates, postgraduate students, early-career researchers and professionals interested in developing skills in advanced imaging techniques.

Applications are scheduled between March 1 and April 15, 2026. The programme will begin with online sessions from June 15 to July 28, followed by on-campus training and project work from July 30 to August 31, 2026. As scientific research continues to expand across multiple disciplines, training in advanced microscopy and imaging techniques is becoming increasingly relevant for students and researchers.