Advancing education in Telangana: A call for consolidation

In the dynamic landscape of Telangana’s education sector, significant strides have been made over the years through the implementation of various schemes such as Operation Black Board (OBB) Andhra Pradesh Primary Education Project (APPEP), District Primary Education Project (DPEP), and SarvaSikshaAbhiyan (SSA). These initiatives, coupled with changes in the socio-economic fabric and educational policies, have propelled our state towards remarkable developments in education.



However, despite these efforts, it is disheartening to note that Telangana ranks 3rd from the bottom in literacy among all states and union territories. This highlights the pressing need for the new government to prioritize the improvement of both literacy rates and the quality of education in the state. The government must take a proactive role and urge officials to work diligently towards the development of education, ensuring that every child has access to quality education and the opportunity to thrive.

For decades, various government departments, including School Education, Social Welfare, Tribal Welfare, BC Welfare, and Minority Welfare, currently manage various schools across the state and shouldered the responsibility of managing schools, each established with a specific focus to address the diverse needs of our communities.

However, as our education system has matured and standardized, the rationale for this fragmented approach has become less compelling. Today, the curriculum and educational standards are largely uniform across different communities and regions, rendering the current decentralized system inefficient and redundant.

By consolidating all schools under the jurisdiction of the School Education Department, we can usher in a new era of efficiency, consistency, and accountability in our education system. This consolidation would streamline administrative processes, reduce duplication of efforts, and facilitate better coordination and consistency in educational policies and practices.

Centralizing school-management offers a multitude of benefits, with one of the most significant being the assurance of consistent academic oversight. With the specialized academic body, SCERT (State Council of Educational Research and Training), under its purview, the School Education Department can provide comprehensive guidance and support to all schools, enhancing teaching quality and student learning experiences. This holistic approach to academic monitoring will empower educators to continuously improve their teaching skills and stay abreast of evolving educational trends, ultimately benefiting students across Telangana.

Moreover, consolidating school-management aligns with our broader goals of promoting equity and excellence in education. By establishing clear lines of accountability and responsibility, we can effectively monitor and evaluate school performance, ensuring that every child receives a high-quality education regardless of their caste, community, religion, or geographic location. Additionally, this consolidation will facilitate the efficient utilization of infrastructure and space, maximizing the resources available to support student learning.

Currently, the management of schools is spread across multiple government departments, with the following distribution: School Education Department - 26,788 schools, Social Welfare Department - 237 schools, Tribal Welfare Department - 1,900 schools, BC Welfare Department - 292 schools, and Minority Welfare Department - 204 schools. Centralizing school management under the School Education Department will enable better coordination, consistency, and oversight across all schools, leading to improved outcomes for students state-wide.

Implementing this reform will require careful planning, stakeholder engagement, and resource allocation. However, the long-term benefits far outweigh the initial challenges. By working collaboratively towards this common goal, we can lay the foundation for a more resilient, responsive, and inclusive education system—one that will benefit generations of students to come.

As we stand at the cusp of a new era in education, let us seize this opportunity to shape a brighter future for our children and our communities. Let us come together to advance education, not as disparate entities, but as a united force committed to excellence and equity for all.

As I conclude, it is imperative that the government takes decisive action to initiate steps towards implementing the proposed reform of consolidating school- management under the School Education Department. The benefits of such a reform are clear, and the time is ripe for meaningful change that will positively impact the lives of students and communities across Telangana. I urge policymakers to prioritize this issue and work collaboratively to address the challenges and seize the opportunities presented by this transformative initiative. By doing so, I can pave the way for a more equitable, efficient, and inclusive education system that empowers every child to reach their full potential.

(The author is Deputy Executive Engineer, Commissioner of School Education, Hyderabad)