Affordable and practicals-based education for students

Modern-day connectivity has made this world a global village. It is simpler now to explore the taste and cultures of other countries. For Indian as well as international students Germany is always been a desired study hub. With more than 426 higher education universities Germany offers excellent high-tech education. With this exposure, many students want to pursue their careers abroad and Germany is the best destination for those students who want to study or find employment overseas.



According to the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) figure, at least 330,000 international students enrolled in German universities every year, out of which one-third is the Indian student population. Around 34,134 students from India are enrolled in Germany. According to the German embassy, Indians formed the 2nd largest group of international students enrolled at German universities.

In comparison to English-speaking countries, Indian students are more inclined towards Germany, as it gives life-changing experiences to students who go for overseas education. Students get exposure to new cultures, history, arts, values, and experiences. As per a recent report, a large number of German universities charge no or low tuition fees and students can move on to a higher degree or stay their for 18 months to look for a job.

Germany is one of the promising locations for overseas education for those who want to get an affordable education abroad. It has a low living cost, as well as the availability of scholarships. It also offers a practice-oriented education which not only provides a degree but also its government has made arrangements to facilitate part-time work for students which helps in gaining work experience along with education.

For aspirants, Germany is one of the best higher education destinations that offer the best curriculum for postgraduate, graduate, and undergraduate study in Germany for Indian students. Also, Germany offers low accommodation and living costs depending entirely on the two factors.

The place you are residing and how much you like to spend or save. In an expensive German city, you will have to pay around INR 34,008 – 50,000 for a single room in Frankfurt, Berlin, and Munich. Opting for residence halls is also a good way of saving money while living in these cities, but finding a spot may be difficult as a maximum number of students sign up for this option. Living costs in Germany are moderate, thus putting less financial pressure on Indian students wanting to study abroad.

Scholarships provided by German University



Various German universities like PFH University, Technical University Ilmenau, Jacobs University, KIT – Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, Technical University of Munich, and many others universities help students to reduce their financial burden by offering scholarships and the purpose of this Scholarship Programme is to help international students save money during the academic year and help them on their path to a successful future. As with most universities, international students can also benefit from the various scholarship programs listed on the official website of universities.

Various courses offer



Germany is the mecca of Automotive and seems they will lead the micro-mobility too. Germany is the house of leading automobile companies like Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, Porsche, and VW. So, the courses like New Mobility – Micro mobility, Industrial Engineering, UX UI Design, Digitalization and Automation, Supply Chain Management, AI, ML, cyber security, etc. are attraction points for students in Germany. Courses related to Nursing and pharmaceuticals are also Prevailing.

Choose right college according to your course



Initially choosing the right university in Germany might seem challenging at first for international students, but with the right information, you will get to make your decision in no time. When it comes to choosing the right university first decide what your career aspirations are, look at university ranking lists, Compare Course Content, Check the admission requirements, Check employment opportunities and check accommodations options.

Ample job opportunities for students after university



As the largest economy of Europe, it is also the largest importer and exporter of goods. Chemical goods, pharmaceuticals, transport equipment, rubber, vehicles, food products, machinery, electronic products, equipment, etc., are the top exporting industries. Students get ample job opportunities in these industries after graduating in their respective fields. Non-German speaker students can also pursue their dream to study abroad as subjects like Natural Sciences, Law, Social Sciences, Mathematics, and Economics are taught in English.

(The author is the CEO Yes Germany)