Aim to empower underprivileged students 

Hyderabad: MassMutual India's Campus Outreach programme, in collaboration with its Talent Management team, has partnered with Telangana State Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) to bring to the fore the potential of candidates from underprivileged society, especially girls.

MassMutual India hired 25 girls from TSWREIS in a recent hiring drive. These girls will serve as Analysts in the organization contributing actively to the business.

After the association with societies like TSWREIS, Campus Outreach Committee has expanded its scope. Kartik Ayalh, who heads Campus Outreach Committee, said, "Taking this collaboration forward MassMutual India also signed on with the institute to provide internships, placements, and skill development training programs for degree students and ultimately aim to make them ready to be onboarded into the industry."

"We aim to welcome our next 20 million customers by 2026 and in the process stay innovative in a digital-first world. Beginning our operations at the onslaught of the pandemic was a significant challenge. Now, after two years, our success markers are our resilient workforce, the reinvention of many business strategies, and our ability to build on pre-existing capabilities to align with business goals. In addition, we only continue to grow a deeply talented team, which is instrumental in orchestrating the digital transformation journey and contributing to the growth of MassMutual as a global financial leader." Ravi added.