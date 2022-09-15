Applications invited for fire & safety engineering courses

Hyderabad: National Centre for Fire & Safety Engineering, Hyderabad, has invited online applications for admission in government of India certified fire & health safety, industrial safety courses. Candidates with SSC, Intermediate, degree, diploma, and engineering can apply online for respective courses.

Courses offered: Sub fire officer, Diploma in Fire & Safety Engineering, PG Diploma in Fire Technology & Industrial Safety, PG Diploma in Fire & Safety Engineering, Advanced Diploma in Industrial Safety, PG Diploma in Occupational Health Safety & Environment, Diploma in Fire Technology & Industrial Safety, Health Sanitary Inspector. Duration of the courses 6 months to 1 year.

Candidates will be getting better opportunities in oil and gas industry, mining, plantation and erecting, thermal power stations, construction, airports, MNCs.