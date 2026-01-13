ATMAN 3.0: Healthtech accelerator programme concludes

The Technology Innovation Hub (TIH) at IIT Bombay, under the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, has concluded ATMAN 3.0, an eight-week accelerator programme focused on strengthening early-stage HealthTech startups and preparing them for scale and investment.

ATMAN 3.0 witnessed strong participation from across the country, with 173 HealthTech startups applying to be part of the programme. After a rigorous selection process, 13 startups were shortlisted for acceleration and intensive mentoring. Of these, six startups were identified at the conclusion of the programme and recommended for cumulative seed funding of up to ₹6 crore, with each startup eligible for support of up to ₹1 crore, subject to evaluation outcomes.

Designed as a structured and time-bound accelerator, ATMAN 3.0 provided participating startups with focused guidance over eight weeks, covering product validation, technology refinement, regulatory understanding, business strategy, and investor readiness. The programme emphasised building robust foundations for sustainable growth while addressing real-world healthcare challenges through technology-driven solutions.

The accelerator concluded with a Demo Day at IIT Bombay, bringing together investors, healthcare leaders, industry experts, and policymakers. The event enabled startups to showcase their solutions, engage in discussions on healthcare investment trends and regulatory frameworks, and explore potential collaborations.