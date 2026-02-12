Azim Premji University invites applications for postgraduate programmes

Azim Premji University has opened applications for its postgraduate programmes for the upcoming academic year across its Bengaluru, Bhopal, and Ranchi campuses, with the last date to apply set for February 22, 2026.

The university is offering postgraduate degrees in Development, Education, Early Childhood Care and Education, Economics, Applied Economics, Public Health, and Climate Change and Sustainability.

The programmes are designed to provide interdisciplinary learning while addressing contemporary social, economic, and environmental challenges.

At the Bengaluru campus, courses include MA in Economics, MA in Development, MA in Education, MA in Early Childhood Care and Education, and MSc in Climate Change and Sustainability.

The Bhopal campus offers MA in Education and Master of Public Health, while the Ranchi campus offers MA in Applied Economics and MA in Development.

University officials stated that the programmes combine classroom instruction with field engagement, research projects, and interaction with faculty drawn from academic and practitioner backgrounds.

Graduates from diverse academic disciplines interested in careers in development, education, public health, economics, and climate-related sectors are eligible to apply.