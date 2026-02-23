Balanced and easy for students

The Class 10 English Communicative examination was balanced and fairly easy, according to Dr. Alka Kapur, Principal of Modern Public School Shalimar Bagh. She stated that most students were able to complete the paper comfortably within the allotted time. The questions were clear, direct, and primarily assessed students’ understanding of concepts rather than rote learning. The unseen passage was of moderate difficulty, allowing students to comprehend and respond without major challenges. The literature section, based on NCERT texts, focused on themes and deeper meanings, including figurative expressions, making it manageable for well-prepared students.