Becoming a creative writer

Creative writing brings out the essence of the true spirit of a writer. Be it fiction, prose, poetry, memoirs, essays require an imaginative bent of mind. Creative writing educates, entertains, spreads awareness & expresses thoughts.



According to Sravanthi Nandam, B.Com Honours, 2nd year at Avinash Degree College, good creative thinking is essential to be a prolific writer. "I need to enhance my vocabulary and sentence formation techniques to pick up on writing skills. I am good in art and craft, quizzing, cultural activities viz dance. My aim is to be an IAS officer. My role model is Mother Teresa".

Sahitya Nandam, 2nd year Degree student at Avinash Degree College rates herself 80 per cent on her writing skills. She says newspapers and novels give her a boost to improve writing skills. She aims to be a writer and also pursue her MBA. Badminton and sketching are her favourite pastimes. She admires Abdul Kalam.

There are two types of creative writing: good and bad writing; effective and non- effective writing. Good writing brings out the various elements in complete form. Be it the idea, structure, grammar is taken care. Bad writing wouldn't address all the elements in the write-up. There is a sense of incompleteness. Effective writing has to convey the message as it brings out the uniqueness. Non effective writing will not make an impact on the readers.

Some of the elements that make up creative writing include creative and plot development, vivid settings, underlying themes, point of view, dialogues, anecdotes, similes and metaphors.

Any form of writing starts with ideation. Good ideas enhance the potential to bring the key message for any form of writing. Knowing characters, themes, opening & closing lines, summary make the large part of creative writing.

Those who wish to master the art of writing must get into voracious reading. Reading enhances thinking & creativity. Research is a vital part of the writing process. Having a unique voice brings out the perspective of the writer. Knowing your audience addresses all aspects of the readers queries.

For those contemplating a career as a writer, there are several certificate courses in creative writing. Journalism and Mass Communications courses in several Universities offers full time courses in writing which is for two years after graduation. Those with a flair for writing can avail and pick up experience by being interns at media and advertising agencies. One can explore career options in TV, Radio, Newspapers as a writer. Students can plan ahead while at school for a career in writing based on their skillsets. Good training from school/college will enhance their writing skills further. Writing is a lucrative career option for those aspiring to be potential writers.