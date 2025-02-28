Biotech and agri-tech: Transforming agriculture and career landscapes

The agriculture industry, which is the backbone of the Indian economy, accounts for around 16.5 per cent of the country’s GDP and employs nearly 41.49 per cent of the workforce. However, with rapid technological advancements, the agricultural sector in India is witnessing a transformative era.

According to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation, “The Indian agriculture market was valued at US$ 435.9 billion in 2022 and is predicted to increase to US$ 580.82 billion by 2028, rising at a CAGR of roughly 4.9 per cent between 2023 and 2028. The number of agri-tech startups in India is increasing by 25 per cent year on year compared to 2022

Role of biotechnology in agriculture

Biotechnology is pivotal in revolutionizing agriculture by enhancing crop yields, improving resistance to diseases and pests, and developing crops suited to diverse climates. It enables the creation of genetically modified (GM) crops, which offer improved nutritional content, faster growth rates, and better resistance to environmental stresses like drought and salinity.

This scientific approach ensures sustainable farming practices while meeting the demands of India’s ever-growing population, which stands at over 1.4 billion. For students, the scope of agricultural biotechnology is vast.

Career scope in bio-tech

• Agricultural biotechnologists

Education Required: B.Sc. in Agricultural Biotechnology, Biotechnology, or Agriculture. M.Sc. in Agricultural Biotechnology, Plant Biotechnology, or related fields.

• Research scientists

Education Required: B.Sc. in Biotechnology, Agricultural Sciences, Life Sciences, or a related field. M.Sc. in Biotechnology, Biochemistry, Plant Sciences, or a specialized area of interest.

Ph.D.: Often mandatory for leading research projects or working in R&D departments of institutions and companies

Bioinformatics specialists

• Educational Qualification: B.Sc. in Bioinformatics, Computer Science, or Biotechnology. M.Sc. or M.Tech in Bioinformatics, Computational Biology, or related areas. Additional Certifications: Courses in programming languages (Python, R, or SQL), data analysis, and machine learning can be beneficial.

Rise of agri-tech in India

Agri-tech refers to the use of technology to enhance productivity, efficiency, and profitability in agriculture. The sector has seen an exponential rise in recent years, and is predicted to increase to US$ 580.82 billion by 2028.

Innovations

• Precision Farming: Techniques such as drone-based crop monitoring, Internet of Things (IoT) sensors, and satellite imagery help optimize water usage, pest control, and fertilization.

• Farm Mechanisation: Startups like Trringo and EM3 Agri Services provide on-demand rental services for agricultural machinery, reducing the burden of capital investment for small-scale farmers.

• Agri-Fintech: Platforms like Jai Kisan and Samunnati offer credit solutions and financial services tailored for farmers, addressing their liquidity challenges.

• Supply Chain Management: Companies like De Haat and Ninjacart are streamlining farm-to-market operations, reducing post-harvest losses, and ensuring better prices for farmers.

Career opportunities in Agri- Tech

Data analysis and AI-driven modeling: Candidates should have a strong foundation in quantitative and computational disciplines, with a Bachelor’s degree in Data Science, Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics, or Agricultural Engineering. Master’s degree (optional but preferred) in Data Analytics, Machine Learning, or related fields.

Product management and development: Candidates should hold a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Agricultural Science, or Engineering. MBA or Master’s in Product Management, Agribusiness, or a similar field is highly preferred.

Agribusiness consulting: This field requires a strong educational foundation, typically Bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Economics, Agribusiness Management, or Rural Development. MBA or postgraduate degrees in Agribusiness or Management.

IT and software development for agriculture: Candidates should have a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or Software Engineering. Specialization in Agri-Tech or Agricultural Informatics is a plus.

Government Initiatives Supporting Growth

The Indian government has been pivotal in fostering biotechnology and agri-tech innovations. Programs like the “Make in India” campaign and “Digital India” initiative encourage tech adoption in agriculture. Additionally, the “National Agriculture Market (eNAM)” aims to create a unified digital marketplace, benefiting over 1.73 crore farmers and 1.96 lakh traders.

Key Policies:

Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC)

Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY)

Agri-Tech Innovation Fund

However, the future appears promising with increasing private sector participation, academic collaborations, and international partnerships. India is projected to have an agri-tech market worth $24 billion by 2025, offering unparalleled opportunities for professionals in the field.

The convergence of traditional farming wisdom and cutting-edge technologies marks the Age of Agricultural Careers in India. Biotechnology and agri-tech are not only reshaping the agricultural landscape but also creating a plethora of career opportunities for individuals passionate about innovation and sustainability. With the right skills and a forward-thinking mindset, this sector promises a fulfilling and impactful career.

(The author is a Senior Professional in the Education Industry)