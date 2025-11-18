B.Tech CSE student secures Rs 60 LPA package from Microsoft

Devansh Bajaj, a B.Tech Computer Science and Engineering (Batch of 2027) student from Galgotias University has secured a ₹60 lakh per annum package at Microsoft. His accomplishment highlights how a blend of consistent effort, technical mastery, and early exposure to real-world problem-solving can translate into success in today’s competitive tech landscape.

Devansh’s journey reflects the growing importance of hands-on, skill-based learning in computer science education. What began as a simple curiosity about how technology shapes daily life evolved into a disciplined pursuit of programming excellence and innovation. Over the years, he strengthened his foundation in Data Structures, Algorithms, and System Design, while participating in coding challenges and hackathons that tested his logical reasoning and creativity.

The rigorous academic structure and practical learning opportunities available to him played a crucial role in refining his problem-solving approach. Devansh emphasized that engaging in collaborative projects and coding competitions helped him develop both technical depth and teamwork skills—key traits for thriving in top global tech firms.

A significant step in his journey came through his internship with Microsoft, where he received a monthly stipend of ₹1,00,000. The internship gave him hands-on exposure to complex software systems and helped bridge the gap between theoretical concepts and real-world applications. His performance and adaptability during this period contributed to his successful transition into a full-time role.

His achievement also reflects a broader trend across India’s engineering campuses, where students are increasingly leveraging coding platforms, mentorship programs, and interdisciplinary projects to prepare for opportunities with leading multinational companies.

Devansh’s success story serves as an inspiration to aspiring engineers across the country — underscoring that with focus, perseverance, and a willingness to learn continuously, students can rise to meet global standards in technology and innovation.