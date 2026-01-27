Career choices should begin with self-awareness, not under pressure

As students face growing pressure to choose the “right” career early, the focus is shifting from marks and degrees to skills, self-awareness and adaptability. In a fast-changing job market shaped by technology and global disruption, academic success alone is no longer enough. In this interview, Pradeep Jain, a career counsellor and mentor with over two decades of experience, discusses how students can make informed career choices, develop future-ready skills, and reduce stress while planning their paths. Drawing on years of mentoring students from diverse backgrounds, Jain explains why clarity, confidence and reflection are now central to long-term career success.

Q: What major changes have you witnessed in career guidance over the last 20 years?

The biggest change is awareness. Twenty years ago, career thinking was extremely narrow. Computer science dominated, and a BTech degree was considered a guaranteed route to success. Beyond medicine or engineering, very few career paths were widely recognised. Formal career guidance was also rare.

Today, awareness has expanded significantly. Students and families are exposed to opportunities across science, commerce, arts, design, business and emerging fields. Another major shift is from degree-based careers to skill-based careers. Earlier, qualifications mattered most; today, employability depends largely on what a person can actually do.

The pandemic accelerated this transformation. Remote work, digital platforms and global collaboration reshaped how people view careers. Paths are no longer linear, and counselling today focuses more on adaptability than fixed outcomes.

Q: How should students identify their strengths before choosing a career?

Before looking outward, students must look inward. Reflection is the first step. I often encourage students to write down their thoughts, priorities and questions. Writing brings clarity. Simple questions help: Where do I see myself in fiveyears? What subjects truly interest me? What kind of work environment suits me? Honest answers reveal patterns of interest and natural ability. Psychometric tests and aptitude assessments are useful tools, but they work best when combined with self-awareness. When assessment results align with personal experience, students gain clearer direction. Career choices rooted in self-understanding usually lead to greater satisfaction over time.

Q: What skills should students start building early?

Self-belief is fundamental. Students who trust their judgment make better decisions. Emotional balance and resilience are equally important, especially when facing uncertainty or failure. Discipline matters more than motivation. Consistency, avoiding procrastination, and managing distractions—particularly mobile and social media overuse—are essential skills today. Skill development should begin early. From Class 6 onwards, students must gradually move beyond textbooks. The National Education Policy rightly emphasises experiential learning. By Classes IX and X, exposure to projects, internships and hands-on work should become part of education. Learning becomes meaningful when theory is supported by practice.

Q: What common mistakes do students make while selecting careers?

One common mistake is automatic streaming. Highscorers areoften pushed into PCM without considering interest or aptitude. Biology is sometimes chosen simply to avoid mathematics, not out of genuine interest. Peer pressure also influences decisions, with students following friends rather than their own strengths. Parental expectations play a strong role too, as some parents project unfulfilled ambitions onto their children.

Comparison further complicates choices. A neighbour’s success can become a benchmark, while cultural fears discourage students from pursuing subjects they enjoy. As a result, potential often remains unexplored.

Q: What advice would you give students feeling confused or stressed?

Start small. Consistent effort builds confidence. Begin even if you feel unprepared—skills develop through practice. Mistakes are part of learning, not failure. Progress comes from reflection, not perfection. Build routines that support focus rather than distraction. Ask questions and seek guidance from someone you trust—a teacher, parent, mentor or counsellor. One timely conversation can change direction entirely. Above all, remember that falling short today does not define tomorrow. Growth is often invisible, but it is always happening.