Certificate programme on Enhancing Employability Skill launched

IMT Ghaziabad launched the Certificate Program on Enhancing Employability Skill of sportspersons which will help the national and state level players to get a job.

The course was launched in the presence of former Olympians Ashok Dhayn Chand and Zafar Iqbal.

Speaking to mediapersons, IMT Ghaziabad Director Dr Vishal Talwar said that this course is being started after detailed research by Dr Kanishk Pandey, Head, Sports Research Centre of the Institute.

Dr Pandey further elaborated about the course, saying it has been prepared after in-depth study and research of the specific requirements of employment in the private and government sectors.

"More than 95 per cent of sportspersons have no job or no financial incentives from anyone. In such situations, IMT Sports Research Centre has designed a program that will improve their employability. This is the first of its type course in the country. Hope this will benefit a large number of players," he said.

Meanwhile, Ashok Dhyan Chand, son of former Olympian and hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand, lavished praise on the initiative and said, "In India, parents keep children away from sports because players have very less employment opportunities. This effort of IMT Ghaziabad is truly unprecedented which will give the possibility of employment options for the sportspersons."

Former hockey Olympian Zafar Iqbal believes that the course will prove to be a game changer in Indian sports history.

"Along with this, after the end of sports life, it will prove to be a milestone for the players to get government, non-government jobs and employment in the private sector," he said.

"Players who win medals in international competitions get huge prizes, name, prestige and employment, but lakhs of national and state level players in various sports face the crisis of employment. This course is being started for the empowerment of these players," he said.