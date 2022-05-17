Civils Marathon - XV: Selection of correct answer

GS paper I



The main problem in finding out the correct answer out of the four choices given for the question is a major hurdle. In the multiple-choice questions to answer hundred questions with the framework of 120 minutes is very difficult. Negative marking sword also will always be hanging during the time. By adding a negative word the candidate is a little confused at times. To simplify the events, the dates and the personalities around 35 questions with answers are given below so that the candidate can easily remember at the time of answering: ( last minute run through)

1. Acharya Vinoba Bhave's Paunar Ashram is in – Maharashtra.



2. After the Chauri Chaura incident Gandhiji called off the non-cooperation movement because – he did not want the movement to turn violent.

3. Raja Ram Mohan Roy was the founder of – Brahma Samaj.

4. The magazine young India was edited by – Mahatma Gandhi.

5. Home rule movement was started in Bombay by – Bal Gangadhar Tilak.

6. In the uprising of 1857 movement both Hindus and Muslims joined hands against the British and it was an organised revolt.

7. The Viceroy when the Simon commission which visited India was – Irwin.

8. Mahatma Gandhi started his historic Dandi march from – Sabarmati Ashram.

9. Queen Victoria was crowned in Delhi Darbar when Lytton was the Viceroy.

10. Gandhi withdrew his non-cooperation movement after Chauri-chaura incident in which 22 policemen were killed

11. Arya Samaj was founded by-Swami Dayanand Saraswati.

12. Mahatma Gandhi advocated the slogan – Swaraj is my birthright and I shall have it.

13. A London branch of the all India Muslim league was established in 1908 under the presidency of Ameer Ali.

14. The non-cooperation movement was withdrawn in the year 1920.

15. The Congress leader who made a systematic study of land revenue systems in India and submitted several beauticians to Lord Curzon suggesting reforms was – RC Dutt.

16. Jallianwala Bagh massacre took place on 13 April 1919 at Amritsar.

17. Gandhiji's first satyagraha campaign in India was started in Champaran. In 1917 the government forced farmers to undertake indigo cultivation. That was the reason for the campaign.

19. Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was born on 14 November 1889. His birthday is celebrated as children's day . He was the first prime minister to die while in office (27 th May 1964)

20. The second international was attended by Dadabhai Naoroji.

The dilemma for the candidate would be in selection of the correct answer out of the four. At times it may be ABC are also correct. In a hurry and confusion the candidate may choose a wrong answer and will be losing the negative mark of 0.33 per cent



The confusion arises when similar names are given in the answer. For example –

Out of the following who was the President of Indian national congress?

A) Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit

B) Annie Besant

C) Sucheta Kripalani

D) Aruna Asaf Ali

The correct answer is Annie Besant



Few more questions and answers are…

1. Before Delhi ,Calcutta was the capital of India during british India.

2. Khilafat movement resulted in- decrease in the differences between Hindus and Muslims.

3. Gandhiji started Dandi march to break the salt law in 1930

4. Except Jammu and Kashmir and Hyderabad the integration of Indian states was completed by Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel by November 1949.

5. O'Dwyer ordered the firing in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

6. Queen Victoria was appointed Empress of India in 1877.

7. Quit India movement was launched in the year 1942

8. Mahatma Gandhi returned to India leaving South Africa for ever in the year 1914. He entered into freedom movement in 1915. He gave the call to reject foreign goods during Swadeshi movement. He was assassinated on 30 January 1948.

10. The first Indian national congress session was held at Bombay.

11. In 1942 the Cripps mission promised to grant complete dominion status to India.

12. Indian national Congress was formed in 1885

13. The moderates formed the national liberal Federation of India in 1919.

14. Lala Lajpat Rai was assaulted by the british during the protest against the Simon commission.

15. Mahadev Govind Ranade advocated peaceful progress through constitutional means.

Hurry and worry



My suggestion to the candidate is to run through the questions at a glance and then start answering one by one. The answers given below are complicated and at times misleading. That doesn't mean that the examiner wants you to make a mistake.

The competition is between 3 to 4 laks of people to be filtered into 25,000 for the mains examination. The cut-off mark normally exceeds 100 marks depending upon the category to which the candidate belongs. If the candidate can answer 60 questions without any doubt then he's sure to get into the mains arena. Keep a margin of 20 minutes to revise and refresh your answers so that you can gain confidence. However strong you are in your studies, the mental ability, the decision making at an appropriate time are the main qualities to be improved. It can be improved by answering old question papers only. Try to improve the skill. Skill development is the slogan of Modiji. Let us join hands to make Atma Nirbhar Bharat with Atma nirbhar candidate.

(The author is retired additional director general Doordarshan Delhi)