Class 12 Physics Board Exam 2026 analysis : ‘Well-structured but calculation-heavy’

Sharing her insights on the Class XII Physics board examination, Dr. Alka Kapur, Principal of Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh, described the paper as well-balanced and comprehensive, though slightly time-consuming.

According to her, the question paper ensured balanced coverage of the prescribed syllabus while effectively assessing students’ conceptual understanding. The Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) section, however, required more calculation-based thinking than many students had anticipated. Though manageable, the questions demanded careful numerical evaluation and strong conceptual clarity. The paper leaned more towards theoretical assessment rather than extensive practical application. A significant number of derivations from the prescribed syllabus were included, testing students’ command over fundamental principles.

While the numerical problems were not overly difficult, they were lengthy and calculation-intensive, posing challenges in time management. The case study question from the Optics unit was reported to be relatively difficult compared to other sections.

In comparison to last year’s examination, the paper was considered moderately easy. However, its length and the detailed calculations required made it time-consuming. Average students, in particular, may have found it slightly challenging to complete the paper within the allotted duration.

Overall, the examination effectively evaluated students’ derivation skills, numerical proficiency, and higher-order thinking abilities, making it a thorough and comprehensive assessment of their understanding of Physics.