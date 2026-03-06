Class 12 Psychology Exam Analysis: Easy to moderate paper with focus on conceptual understanding

The Class 12 Psychology board examination was reported to be of easy to moderate difficulty, with many students expressing satisfaction after completing the paper.

According to Apurva Srivastava, PGT Psychology at Silverline Prestige School, , the exam was well-structured and effectively assessed students’ conceptual understanding and application of psychological principles.

Overall impression

Students generally found the paper balanced and manageable. The questions were clearly framed, enabling students to attempt most sections with confidence. The exam structure also helped students manage their time effectively.

Section-wise analysis

The short-answer questions (2–4 marks) were largely case-based, requiring students to apply psychological concepts to practical situations. These questions encouraged analytical thinking rather than simple memorisation.

The long-answer questions (6 marks) were also case-based but relatively straightforward. Students who had a clear understanding of concepts and theories were able to explain their answers in detail and score well in this section.

The multiple-choice questions (MCQs) were comparatively easy and focused on basic concepts from the syllabus. They tested students’ foundational understanding and allowed them to secure marks through accurate recall.

Case study questions were clear and easy to interpret. Students were required to apply their knowledge of psychology to the given scenarios, demonstrating their ability to analyse situations and draw logical conclusions.

Topic-wise focus

A notable portion of the paper focused on intelligence and related disorders. Several questions were drawn from this topic, highlighting its importance within the syllabus.

Overall, the Psychology paper offered a balanced mix of conceptual, analytical, and knowledge-based questions. It effectively assessed students’ understanding of the subject and encouraged the application of psychological concepts, making it a fair and comprehensive examination for Class 12 students.