Computer knowledge to be mandatory for teachers

Computer education will be mandatory for school teachers in Assam, state Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said here on Thursday.

"All school teachers must have minimum practical knowledge of computers. In many schools, we see that new computers are not being used. When asked, the teachers say that they don't know how to operate a computer," he told reporters.

Pegu noted that such excuses will not work anymore and added that computer education will be mandatory for candidates to get jobs as teachers in the future.

"Computer knowledge is very important in the digital-virtual era. Those who do not know how to operate a computer should grow their interest and learn to operate it. In state government service rules, we will make computer education compulsory," he added.

Meanwhile, the Assam government has decided to appoint some 6,000-7,000 teachers in various schools across the state.

According to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, out of these total posts, 530 people will be appointed as contractual teachers, rest will be permanent recruitments.

"Advertisements will be published before December 30 regarding the appointment of teachers," Sarma told the press on Wednesday.