Creating personal impact 

Personal Impact is largely learning to use what you already possess. One can be a brilliant marketer, have a beautiful mind, or be a wizard in any specialised area, but if you can't 'put it across' to other people you are hamstrung.



We are looking at anything and everything that can distinctly be availed to create a solid impact on those around you. Also we are considering the latent thoughts and associated feelings by directing, focussing, impacting or influencing others. This stands as a solid key for chalking out what tools best suit you personally.

Questions to ponder & reflect:



'What impact do I make?'

'How do I affect others?'

'How do I come across?'

These are not normally questions we ask one another every day. Nor are we used to hearing: 'What actually in reality per se works well for you is...'



Working only with positive reinforcement or enhancement on what works well for people to do well, lays the true foundation for a personal distinct style. This in turn permits audiences to kick-start a personal impact they have on people at large.

Personal Impact is designed to help audiences change their effect on those around them by making simple changes in behaviour which is tailored to each specialised group.

We need to look at the various facets on how stimulating and challenging personal impact training is. It benefits people across all streams to raise their voice by being heard and accepted. This in turn helps immensely by creating a value quotient in all activity.

So, how does 'making an impact' work? Also, understanding how you impact others? These factors are crucial to reflect as it stands as a foundation in creating and measuring the necessary impact on others.

Knowing how and why things go wrong and fixing the same, improving one's ability to influence others is important for leaders in all fields and public life. Speaking your mind without offending others, finding out how others see and perceive you, incorporating the best verbal and non-verbal communication viz. public speaking, crucial communications, able leadership, body language skilling, etiquette, behaviour training.

Appreciate the rules, conventions and boundaries, working alongside with people using language, passion, silence, agreement, status and physicality. The above ingredients stand a good ground to those aspiring to make a solid impact on one and all and people at large. This stands as a solid foundation for grooming oneself in all fronts in creating a definite personal impact on people, groups and community.

The hallmark of any true aspirant in the field of skilling is endurance, the ability to practice hard and tone up their skills to make a definite long steady impact. This paves a way for greener pastures and all round personality development.