Cybersecurity skills to learn in 2022

With the advancement of technology, the risk and threats of cyber-attacks have also increased. Due to the increasing severity and frequency of cyber attacks, there is a need to bridge the cybersecurity skill gap and fill the shortage of cyber talent. If you want to learn cybersecurity and build a career in this domain, then this post is certainly going to help you. In this post, we have listed the most in-demand cybersecurity skills that you can learn in 2022 to begin your career.



What is Cybersecurity?



Cybersecurity refers to the process of protecting computers, servers, networks, mobile devices, and data from any type of cyber-attack.

Popular Cybersecurity Courses

Here is a list of some of the best online cybersecurity courses to help you gain knowledge in this area:

♥ The Complete Cybersecurity Course: End Point Protection on Udemy

♥ Introduction to Cybersecurity Tools & Cyber Attacks on Coursera

♥ The Beginners Guide to Cyber Security 2020 on Udemy

♥ Cybersecurity for Everyone on Coursera

Popular Ethical Hacking Courses

♥ The Complete Ethical Hacking Course: Beginner to Advanced on Udemy

♥ Certified Ethical Hacker Certification by EC Council

♥ Complete Ethical Hacking Bootcamp 2021: Zero to Mastery on Udemy

♥ Ethical Hacking: An Introduction on FutureLearn

2) Cloud Security



With more and more organizations moving their data to the cloud, there is a need for cloud-based security providers to protect their data and keep it secure. As organizations migrate to the cloud, they need security professionals who are cloud-savvy. Thus, the cloud security skill will provide you with the foundations you need to secure data in the cloud.

♥ Top Cloud Security Courses

♥ Cloud Security Basics on Coursera

♥ Manage Cloud Security and Risk on PluralSight

♥ Check Point Jump Start: Cloud Security on Coursera

3) Computer Forensics Skills



Computer forensics and cybersecurity often work hand-in-hand to promote information security. A foundation in computer forensics can help you advance in your cybersecurity career. Both focus on the protection of digital assets and intelligence. While cybersecurity is focused on the prevention of attacks, computer forensics focuses on what happens after a cyber-attack occurs.

♥ Best Computer Forensics Courses

♥ Computer Forensics on edX

♥ Certificate Course in Cyber Forensic by NIELIT

4) Blockchain Security



Blockchain is an evolving technology and is likely to become the foundation of various security systems, such as mobile, IoT devices, supply chain integration, network control, and identity solutions. It offers unprecedented data security because to destroy or corrupt a blockchain, the attacker will have to destroy the data stored on every user's computer in the global network. Blockchain security results in a lower risk of getting attacked by hackers due to the complexity required to enter and penetrate such a network.

♥ Popular Free Blockchain Courses

♥ Blockchain Architecture Design and Use Cases by NPTEL

♥ Transacting on the Blockchain on Coursera

♥ Diploma in Blockchain Technology and Applications on Alison

♥ Blockchain Basics on Coursera

5) Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Artificial intelligence can help security experts to understand the cyber environment and identify abnormal activity. It also helps cybersecurity professionals by providing automated techniques and support whenever cyber threats are detected. AI can also provide security professionals with additional resources to defend vulnerable networks and data from cyber attackers.

Top Artificial Intelligence Courses

♥ Welcome to Artificial Intelligence on Udemy

♥ Introduction to Artificial Intelligence for Beginners Course on Simplilearn

♥ Artificial Intelligence by MIT

