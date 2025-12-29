  1. Home
News

Make Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan a divine experience for pilgrims

  29 Dec 2025 6:25 AM IST
Make Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan a divine experience for pilgrims
Tirumala: The Additional Executive Officer of TTD Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, stated that everyone should work with dedication as a team to ensure that the pilgrims visiting the Tirumala Srivari Temple from December 30 to January 08 for the prestigious Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan experience a truly divine and fulfilling darshan of the Sri Venkateshwara. He was addressing TTD employees and police personnel who are deputed for Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan duties at an orientation meeting held on Sunday evening at the Asthana Mandapam in Tirumala.Speaking on the occasion, he said that this year certain procedural changes have been introduced in the allotment of tokens for Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan.

Vaikuntha Dwara DarshanTirumala TempleTTD ArrangementsPilgrim ManagementSrivari Darshan
Cong will stand firmly by loyal workers, says MBNR DCC prez

