First Aid Centre inaugurated

Tirumala: Keeping in view the health safety of pedestrian pilgrims, TTD inaugurated a first aid centre set up at the Seventh Mile along the Alipiri footpath route on Sunday.

The centre was inaugurated by TTD Chairman BR Naidu, along with Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal and Additional Executive Officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdary.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, the Chairman said that the First Aid Centre was established at the Seventh Mile for the convenience of footpath pilgrims.

He stated that arrangements have been made so that pilgrims can avail medical services at the centre during emergencies.

He also informed that a First Aid Centre has already been set up on the Srivari Mettu footpath as well.

Addressing the gathering, Additional EO said that as part of expanding medical facilities in Tirumala, the First Aid Centre with modern amenities has been established along the Alipiri footpath route, which will be highly beneficial to pilgrims.

He noted that every day around 20,000 to 30,000 pilgrims walk via this route. In case of any health issues, pilgrims can receive medical assistance at this centre.

He further mentioned that since the First Aid Centre is located adjacent to the down ghat road, vehicle users can also easily access medical services. Pilgrims are sought to make use of the medical services available at the centre and also share their suggestions and feedback regarding the facilities.

TTD Board Members Jyothula Nehru, TTD Chief Medical Officer Dr B Kusuma Kumari, Senior Medical Officer Dr S Kusuma Kumari, VGO Ram Kumar, Ashwini Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Venkata Subba Reddy, along with other officials and staff, were present at the programme.