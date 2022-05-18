Data Sciences courses beneficial for career in tech

As the demand for data is increasing day-by-day, there is an urgent demand for ways to [1] extract valuable insights from it. Also, many companies are seeing value in data-driven technologies. Henceforth, there is an increasing requirement of data science experts in this field. According to industry experts, the demand for data science professionals will increase by 28 per cent by the end of this fiscal year. Data science is related to the extraction and analysis of important data from relevant sources. This data is further used by companies in planning their future goals.



For example, a data science expert who is employed in the automotive sector has expertise in marketing analysis, building campaigns, and elevating sales graph of the company. Another data science professional who works in large retail chains is specialised in determining the accurate price range for their products and forecasting the demand of products. Gover nment agencies also employ data scientists to utilise their skills and knowledge in analysing threat levels for the country. Here, we will get in-depth knowledge about Data Science, and why it is blooming nowadays.

Why choose Data Science course



An upskilling course in data science will prepare a person in big data skills and technology, which is in growing demand. It will train people in data management technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence. The employment websites have reported that the demand for experts in the field of data science has increased by 75 per cent in the past three decades. Data science technology has generated numerous jobs with handsome pay scales compared to other IT jobs. Furthermore, it is going to generate 11 million new jobs by 2026, as per expert analysts. An expert in data science with 3-5 years of work experience can earn around INR 25 lakhs to 65 lakhs per annum.

Advantages of Data Science course



If you are keen to pursue a career in technology, training in data science is the right way to see your dream come true. The demand of data science experts is huge not only in leading industries but also at leading locations across the world. Many leading businesses around the world are offering job roles related to data science.

A certified data science expert has the freedom and flexibility to work anywhere around the world. Thus, data science training is a way to find a better career path. The various job profiles in the field of data science are data scientist, data engineer, data architect, research scientist, business analyst, and many more.

Path towards becoming a Data Science expert



Data science is a latest course which has yet not been incorporated in the curriculum of our traditional colleges and universities. There are many overseas universities that provide a four years graduate degree in data science. But, it is not possible for everyone to afford this degree, as the fees are expensive. Many employed people are willing to learn data science but they cannot leave their job to attend a foriegn university.

This is where ed-tech platforms come to the rescue. Ed-tech platforms offer various upskilling courses with certification and real-time work experience. They are very helpful for people who want to upgrade their career through upskilling. The ed-tech platforms have claimed that their courses have contributed to a pay hike of 40-45 per cent in learners' packages within a year of course completion.

Data science experts use their skill sets in creating novel and innovative approaches to data. According to a recent study, India has around 1 lakh job openings in the data analytics segment. But, most of the job applicants do not have the required training and skill sets. Data science is a trending and demanding course that has the potential to transform the face of the industry. The industry size of data science platforms is projected to reach USD 68 billion, growing at a CAGR of 25 per cent over the period of 2021-2026.

(The author is the co-founder of Skillslash, an Edtech company, Karnataka)