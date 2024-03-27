‘Digital Transformation & AI for Business Leaders’ Programme launched

Mumbai: The Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (IIM Lucknow), has partnered with Emeritus, a global pioneer in offering accessible and affordable high-quality education to individuals and organisations, to launch the Digital Transformation and AI for Business Leaders Programme.

This high-impact 11-month programme is curated for experienced executives, CXOs, business owners and entrepreneurs aiming to elevate their strategic acumen in digital transformation and AI and capitalizing on emerging technologies, and strategically positioning ventures in the digital age. It also caters to senior managers and team leaders in tech-driven sectors, empowering them to enhance leadership skills, understand digital business models, and stay abreast of technological advancements. It unites a diverse cohort with a shared goal – navigating disruption, leveraging technology, and ensuring sustainable growth in the evolving digital landscape.

In an era where digital transformation is paramount, upskilling in AI and machine learning emerges as a critical imperative. A report by KPMG underscores this urgency, revealing that among leading businesses prioritizing technology investment for profitability, a resounding 68% identify AI and machine learning as indispensable to their short-term plans. In a tech-driven business landscape, AI and machine learning expertise empowers professionals to navigate disruption and contribute significantly to short-term viability and long-term success.

This programme includes live online sessions conducted by the IIM Lucknow faculty.

It also includes a 3-day campus immersion for networking with CXO peers, along with a capstone project, business simulations and real-world case studies. The programme covers key aspects of emerging technologies such as cloud services, low code development, AR VR Metaverse, IoT, digital twin, blockchain, and addresses business case and adoption issues. It also explores AI, disruption, and digital transformation, examining automation versus augmentation, leveraging AI for transformation, and integrating AI into Blue Ocean Strategy. The economics of new business models are explored, focusing on markets, cost structure, scale economies, and multisided platforms.

Mohan Kannegal, CEO, India and APAC, Emeritus, said, “The ‘Digital Transformation and AI for Business Leaders’ programme offers a unique opportunity for leaders to delve into the nuances of new-age digital technologies, fostering a deep understanding of their cross-industry implications. It will help participants not only develop strategic insights but also cultivate a mindset that perceives disruptive technologies as tools for thoughtful analysis and business growth.”

The eligibility for this programme includes Graduates with a minimum of 10 years and Postgraduates with minimum eight years of work experience. This programme will commence on

March 30, 2024.