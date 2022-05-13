Digithon ropes in many varsities for international internship

If studying in a foreign land is on your wish list, here is the opportunity that could give wings to your dreams. Digithon® in association with various international universities is facilitating a first-of-its-kind International Internship programme for students to equip them for the ever-growing international IT global market.

To begin with, the Digithon® Academy in association with the University of Texas at Dallas (UTD) and TITA has announced the International internship programme for undergrads & employees here on Thursday. According to the Director of University of Texas at Dallas, Dr Jey Veerasamy, the programme would equip students with the skills required to meet global demand. It is also helpful for those who wish to secure employment opportunities in USA among other benefits, he said. As part of the internship, the university will provide boarding to the students in university dorms as per hostel charges. Dr Jey said internships of this kind will open ample opportunities for students in terms of education and employment thus helping them understand the global market trends.

Speaking about the International Internship programme, TITA Global President and Digithon Chairman Sundeep Kumar Makthala thanked the US Consulate, Indo American Chamber of Commerce (IACC), UTD Management, Dr Jey and Ravi Lothumalla for helping this prestigious programme happen in India. International Internship participants can experience life like a typical US college student and they can gain perspectives about the global job market & higher studies in USA, added Makthala. Digithon® is in touch with various foreign universities to explore opportunities for international internship programs in US and other countries.

Giving a sneak peek into the educational exchange visitor J1 visa, Richard Beckman, Visa officer at Hyderabad US Consulate, said students can easily complete the general visa process by creating a profile on the US travel docs website and later an in-person interview can be fixed followed by an appointment at the visa center. Validity of J1 Visa would be 12months and applicant can work part time, Visa officer added.

The Digithon® invited applications for the internship and students willing to take up the International Internship programme can register their names at the following link — bit.ly/digithon_academy. For more details about the programme, interested students can contact 8123123434 / 6300368705 / 6300529820.