e-MDP on Emotional Intelligence

GITAM School of Business (GSB), Hyderabad is going to organise a two-day e-Management Development Programme on 'Emotional Intelligence' at its campus on 26-27 May 2022. Prof Karunakar B, Director-GSB, Hyderabad has informed in a press release on Wednesday.



The online programme on 'Emotional Intelligence' would help participants develop skills that would lead to personal and interpersonal effectiveness. The objectives of the e-MDP are- to enable understanding of the importance of emotional intelligence in the workplace, to improve the ways of understanding self and relationships, to embrace the dysfunctional emotions and ways of effective management, and to be able to empathise, improve social awareness and develop resonant leadership skills.

The programme is meant for entry-level and senior-level executives working in public sector undertakings, private sector and Government organisations. E-certificate will be issued to all the participants. Limited seats are available on a first-come first-serve basis.

The interested persons have to fill out the registration form (https://forms.gle/ X64fYE11erCdeeth8) is mandatory.

For registration and other details, e-mail to rkrishna3 @gitam.edu.