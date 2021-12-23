Emphasises upon practical based education system

Belagavi: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday emphasised upon practical based education system and said the NEP would bridge the gap.

"A practical based education system is needed to meet challenges of rapid change in the present era.

There is a huge difference between the syllabus being taught and the practical needs of the world," the Chief Minister said after laying the foundation stone for the Rani Chennamma University building complex at Hirebagevadi.

According to him, the New Education Policy(NEP) is being implemented to bridge this gap.

Stating that Rani Chennamma was the inspiration behind the university, Bommai said Kittur Rani Chennamma fought against the British with great courage and confidence and made history as the first woman freedom fighter

He added that Sangolli Rayanna too played a big role in repulsing the British.

The Chief Minister called upon those associated with this university to show the commitment to take this institution to international level.

"Universities should not become mere centres of awarding degrees. They should foster innovation, experimentation and develop into centres for finding solutions for problems being faced by society.

They should keep pace with technological and social changes happening in the world," Bommai said.

Bommai also stressed upon universities inculcating logical and lateral thinking and creating a conducive eco-system for learning.

He assured all help from the state government to enable Rani Chennamma university to bring changes in the education system.