Empowering youth through real-world learning

India is at a turning point. Millions of young people are entering the workforce every year, full of ambition and potential. Yet, many find themselves unprepared for the realities of modern industries. The issue isn’t a lack of intelligence or enthusiasm—it’s a shortage of the right skills. In this context, experiential learning, or learning by doing, is proving to be one of the most powerful solutions to bridge the gap between education and employability.

Experiential learning means applying theoretical knowledge in real-world contexts—through internships, apprenticeships, innovation challenges, volunteering, or entrepreneurial projects. It helps students move beyond rote learning, demanding critical thinking, collaboration, and adaptability. These experiences transform learners from passive recipients of information into active problem-solvers, capable of navigating complex and unpredictable situations.

The urgency of this shift cannot be overstated. According to the India Skills Report 2023, only 45.9% of India’s talent pool is considered employable. This means that more than half of graduates struggle to secure meaningful work—not because they lack degrees, but because they lack communication, creativity, and digital fluency. Formal education often provides foundational knowledge, but it rarely builds the confidence or capability to apply that knowledge effectively in dynamic professional environments.

Experiential learning addresses this directly. The World Economic Forum has highlighted that “applied skills,” developed through hands-on engagement, are critical for workforce readiness. For instance, a student participating in a sustainability hackathon doesn’t just learn about environmental practices—they learn how to lead a team, manage a project, and think strategically under pressure.

These soft skills—leadership, teamwork, and innovation—are exactly what employers seek in the modern economy.

Beyond employability, experiential learning fosters resilience and adaptability, qualities that have become indispensable in today’s fast-changing world. As industries evolve due to automation, artificial intelligence, and digital transformation, workers must continuously unlearn and relearn. Those who have experienced real-world problem-solving are better equipped to adapt to such shifts. They see change not as a threat, but as an opportunity to grow.

Moreover, experiential learning has a powerful ripple effect on entrepreneurship and inclusion. Many young people discover their passion or business ideas through such practical programs, going on to launch startups or community initiatives. When accessible to students from diverse backgrounds, these programs can help level the playing field—empowering those from rural or underserved communities to gain the confidence and exposure needed to compete in national and global markets.

To scale this movement, collaboration is key. Industries must open their doors wider to apprenticeships, mentorships, and live projects. Educational institutions need to integrate experiential components into curricula, while governments and non-profits can play a crucial role in extending these opportunities to remote regions.

Real learning happens when students get the chance to build, create, and solve—when classrooms connect to communities and industries.

Degrees alone are no longer the defining measure of readiness. The future belongs to those who have done, not just studied. Experience—tested in the field, shaped through challenges, and refined by problem-solving—is what prepares individuals to thrive in the 21st century.

Experiential learning, therefore, is more than a pedagogical method—it is the engine of empowerment. It transforms potential into purpose, learning into leadership, and ambition into achievement.

For India, embracing this shift is not optional—it is essential for building a skilled, confident, and future-ready workforce capable of leading the nation into its next era of growth. The author is National Head – Partnerships and Communications, NIIT Foundation.