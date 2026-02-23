Engineering students win top prize for sustainable construction idea

Hyderabad: CVR College of Engineering emerged as the winner of “Creators of Tomorrow – Buildathon 2026,” a first-of-its-kind civil engineering innovation platform organised by Radha TMT, for its path-breaking idea titled “Water Treatment Waste into Sustainable Building Solutions.” The winning team walked away with a cash prize of Rs 2.5 lakh at the grand finale held at Shilpakala Vedika, Madhapur Hyderabad.

The competition, organised exclusively for civil engineering students across Telangana, saw participation from over 100 engineering colleges and a few hundred students. After multiple screening rounds, seven finalist teams competed in the final round.

Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies Basara secured the first runner-up position, winning Rs 1 lakh, while Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad was declared second runner-up and received Rs 50,000. Consolation prizes of Rs 25,000 each were awarded to Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology, University College of Engineering Osmania University, Gokaraju Rangaraju Institute of Engineering and Technology, and VNR Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology.

The event showcased innovative and practical solutions addressing pressing infrastructure challenges. One notable proposal focused on pothole-free roads, citing nearly 2,161 annual deaths due to pothole-related accidents and government maintenance costs ranging between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 3,000 crore. Students suggested a preventive solution using micro-encapsulation technology combined with waste and used cooking oil to seal micro-cracks and prevent water penetration.

Students from Osmania University presented “Alga Nova,” an algae-based cement additive designed to reduce cement usage by 2.5 per cent. An all-women team from GRIET showcased “Sugarcrete,” lightweight bricks made from sugarcane bagasse. The VNR VJIET team proposed algae-based biodegradable paints, claiming them to be 40 per cent cheaper than conventional options.

SNIST students introduced 100 per cent cement-free Geopolymer Concrete capable of reducing carbon emissions by 70–80 per cent. Meanwhile, RGUKT students presented Green Concrete reinforced with natural bamboo fibre to enhance structural performance and reduce cracks.

Hyderabad District Collector Smt. Harichandana Dasari, IAS, attended as Chief Guest and lauded the students’ real-world problem-solving approach. Radha TMT Chairman Sunil Saraf said the initiative aims to nurture young engineering talent and strengthen industry–academia collaboration, while Director Akshat Saraf emphasised the theme “Green & Sustainable Construction for a Greener Future.”

The Buildathon offered prizes worth over Rs 5 lakh, internships, certifications, factory visits, and industry exposure, reinforcing Radha TMT’s commitment to sustainable infrastructure development.