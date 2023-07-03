Enhancing higher education and skill development

Shillong: IIM Shillong signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Nagaland. The MOU marks a significant step towards providing accessible and high-quality education to the students of Nagaland. By opening its doors and tailoring programs to meet the needs of the local community, IIM Shillong aims to create a positive impact and empower the youth of the North East.

TemjenImna Along, the Minister of Higher Education, Government of Nagaland, expressed his satisfaction with the collaborative efforts between IIM Shillong and the Government of Nagaland. He praised the expertise and knowledge base of IIM Shillong, emphasizing that it will revolutionize the higher education spectrum in Nagaland. The partnership aims to bring about positive changes in skilling, capacity building, and the implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP).

Speaking highly of the NEP 2020, TemjenImna Along described it as visionary and the best thing to have happened to the education system. The NEP is designed to bring out the best in students, providing them with a holistic and comprehensive education. Recognizing the potential and transformative impact of this partnership, the government will provide full support and cooperation to ensure its success.

Atul Kulkarni, Member of the BoG, IIM Shillong, expressed the institute’s commitment to students from the North East region. While the Post Graduate Program (PGP) remains a flagship offering, IIM Shillong aims to encourage students from the North East to explore and enroll in various courses offered by the institute.By opening its doors beyond the PGP program, IIM Shillong aims to attract students from the region and provide them with quality education and professional development.

Highlighting the institute’s outreach efforts, Prof. DP Goyal, Director IIM Shillong, acknowledged the immense responsibility towards the North East and the institute’s commitment to reaching out to all states in the region. The Community Immersion Program (CIP) of IIMS will play a pivotal role in addressing the specific needs and concerns of the local community.

The Director of Higher Education Nagaland expressed his enthusiasm for this initiative, highlighting that this collaboration is the first of its kind in Nagaland. He emphasized the importance of aligning with the New Education Policy (NEP) and stated that this MOU will undoubtedly facilitate its successful implementation in Nagaland.

This collaborative initiative aims to facilitate capacity-building programmes for faculty members and officials working under the Department of Higher & Technical Education of the Government of Nagaland.

Under the terms of the MoU, IIM Shillong will assume the role of a Knowledge Partner, providing extensive support in research, policy development, analysis, impact studies, and identifying and recommending necessary interventions. The institute will act as an ”in-house” consultant, offering its expertise in project development and policy formulation.