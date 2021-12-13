Entrepreneurship fest Ecficio launched

Hyderabad: The Annual 2-day Entrepreneurship Fest, "Ecficio", is launched at VNR Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology (VNRVJIET). India International Innovation and Invention Expo (INEX 2021) and Global Young Scientist Challenge (GYSC 2021) were also launched at the launch of fourth and hybrid edition of the Fest, "Ecficio 4.0H" with Dr Chakravarthula Kiran, Associate Professor-EIE and Manager-VJ Hub, as the Faculty Coordinator.

A Polish delegation of three people led by Edyta Wołczyk, CEO-IBS Global, and an Iranian delegation of five people led by Iranian innovator, Soroush Noroulvara, were among those who attended the event. Edyta Wołczyk, Dr A S Rao (President-Indian Innovators Association), and Raman Teja Venigalla (CTO-IBS Global, Director of Technology-Indian Innovators Association) graced the event as the chief guests at the launch of these three events.

Thanking VNRVJIET for hosting the event, Edyta Wołczyk, said that Indians work hard naturally and that India has an environment conducive for innovations. She expressed that Indian startups scaling up to the global market must be very mindful of not just the legal and economic aspects but also aspects of language, culture, customs, etiquette, and societal norms. She said that India is the 7th largest economy in the world and has the potential to grow, and encouraged students to participate in innovation and trade shows regularly to stretch their horizons of learning.

Dr. A. S. Rao said that youngsters must get rid of the dead weight off their backs that is the fear of judgement and must develop intellectual curiosity and implement their innovative ideas in a systematic manner in order to become entrepreneurs. He pointed that the start-ups from IIT-Bombay have been valuated at an amount higher than IIT's real estate value and encouraged students to come forward to create such a valuation with startups from VNRVJIET, elucidating the innovation and incubation system at the Institute as its Former Director for Innovation, Incubation, Entrepreneurship, and Globalisation.