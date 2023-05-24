  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Hans > Young Hans

First public broadcast

First public broadcast
x
Highlights

The first public television station in the United States officially begins broadcasting as KUHT from the campus of the University of Houston

May 25, 1953: The first public television station in the United States officially begins broadcasting as KUHT from the campus of the University of Houston. The U.S. public broadcasting system differs from such systems in other countries, in that the principal public television and radio broadcasters – the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) and National Public Radio (NPR), respectively – operate as technically separate entities.

Some of the funding comes from community support to hundreds of public radio and public television stations, each of which is an individual entity licensed to one of several different non-profit organizations, municipal or state governments, or universities. Sources of funding also include on-air and online pledge drives and the sale of underwriting “spots” (typically running 15–30 seconds) to sponsors.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X