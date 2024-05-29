Police Complaints Authority set up district office at Mangalagiri

Mangalagiri: The Police Complaints Authority has set up its Guntur branch here under the chairmanship of former District and Sessions judge R Niranjan. The office is located at the back side of Murugan hotel in Mangalagiri in Guntur district.

Addressing media, Authority chairman Niranjan and officer Chennakesavulu explained the details and functioning of the newly established authority.

The authority will receive complaints from public who face problems from police personnel. The authority can work as a quasi-government and it will conduct inquiries like civil courts and submit reports to the government on particular complaints.

The State Police Complaints Authority office headquarters is located in Karthikeya Residency, 3rd line, Kanakadurga Nagar, Kanur, Vijayawada.

The Supreme Court of India, in its historical judgment in the Prakash Singh Case delivered in September 2006, directed all State governments and the Central government to set up Police Complaints Authorities in all the States.

These are intended to function as robust, independent mechanisms designed to make the police accountable and can deal exclusively with complaints of serious misconduct and dereliction of duty by the police.