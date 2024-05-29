Modi to meditate at Vivekananda’s rock after poll campaign ends

New Delhi/Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meditate at Rock Memorial, a monument built in tribute to Swami Vivekananda, in Kanyakumari following the culmination of the Lok Sabha polls campaign on May 30, BJP leaders said on Tuesday.

He will meditate from the evening of May 30 to the evening of June 1 at Dhyan Mandapam, the place where Vivekananda -- a spiritual icon admired by Modi -- is believed to have had a divine vision about 'Bharat Mata', they said. The prime minister had gone on a similar meditation exercise in a Kedarnath cave after the 2019 poll campaign.

Party functionaries said Modi's decision to pick the spot in Kanyakumari for his spiritual sojourn underscores his commitment to bringing to fruition Vivekananda's vision for the country. He has been sounding confident about returning to power for a third term, after the votes are counted on June 4. The last phase of polling is scheduled for June 1.

Campaigning for polls ends two days before elections. The rock, where the prime minister will meditate, had a major impact on Vivekananda's life and holds a similar significance in the monk's life as Sarnath for Gautam Buddha, they said.

