Aizawl: 17 dead as stone quarry collapses
Aizawl: At least 17 people, including two minors, were killed and six-seven others were missing as a stone quarry collapsed in Mizoram's Aizawl district on Tuesday morning amid incessant rain in the aftermath of cyclone Remal, officials said. A four-year-old boy and a six-year-old girl are among the victims of the stone quarry collapse.
Several other people also went missing in landslides elsewhere in the state capital which was cut off from the rest of the country. The incident happened around 6 am in an area between Melthum and Hlimen on the southern outskirts of Aizawl town.
"We have recovered 17 bodies so far and the rescue operations are going on. We suspect that 6-7 more people are still trapped under the rubble," Mizoram Director General of Police Anil Shukla said.