SRM-AP signs MoU with IGCAR for biomedical research

Neerukonda(Guntur District): SRM University-AP has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR) at Kalpakkam in Tamil Nadu to collaborate on academic and research projects in biomedical research, disaster management and other domains.

Director of IGCAR Dr B Venkatraman, and Vice-Chancellor Prof Manoj K Arora signed the MoU and Dr Vidya Sundarrajan, M Menaka, Prof Ranjit Thapa and Dr KA Sunitha were present.

MoU provides internship opportunities, research collaboration for projects and industry visits for the students and faculty of SRM AP. This ensures a knowledge transfer between the two organisations, promoting stellar growth in scientific and technological advancements.

SRM AP has already collaborated with IGCAR on a consultancy project in the pioneering field of Biomedical Research last year. The parties have successfully conducted health screening of over 1,500 subjects in the Chengalpattu region in Tamil Nadu, with SRM Medical Hospital & Research Centre and AIIMS Mangalagiri as secondary collaborators.

Upon the successful completion of the project, IGCAR and SRM University-AP further extend their association with an official MoU for academic and research collaborations.