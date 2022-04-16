Five-day global impact summit held

The five-day Global Impact Summit 2022 organised with an aim to globalise Indian higher education by Woxsen University concluded on Thursday.

The Summit was organized in the backdrop of news coming out that global schools are queuing up to start their chapters in India. India has suddenly become a focus country, the new address for foreign schools to expand their footprint and start their Indian campuses. A Hyderabad based Woxsen University organized a five day Global Impact Summit 2022 involving Academia, higher education leaders, corporate leaders, Govt officials, Researchers, Diplomats, and Experts in Sustainability, Diversity on a single platform to discuss initiatives concerning the positive impact on society as well as globalization of Indian higher education.

Delegates from 13 countries viz., Vietnam, Portugal, Australia, USA, Spain, Korea, Germany, Romania, France, UAE, Bangladesh, United Kingdom and Brazil participated in the summit. Some of the global partner Universities and companies, who too take part in the Summit include HHL Leipzig Graduate School of Management, Germany; Imperial College, London; Khalifa University, UAE; NYU Stern School of Business, USA; NEOMA Business School, France ; Woosong University, South Korea; PUCPR ,Brazil; United International University, Bangladesh; Classavo, USA; Corruption Kills, European Union, Romania; EFMD; ETS and QS.

It was organized at Woxsen's campus at Kamkol village in Munipally Mandal, Sangareddy near Hyderabad in association with EFMD (EU); Quacquarelli Symonds (QS)-- the world's largest international higher education network, connecting universities, business schools &students; ETS (US) is committed to advancing quality and equity in education for all people worldwide through assessment development, educational research, policy studies; LinkedIN Local and IMA India.

Notable speakers who participated include : Chief Guest - Ashok Ramachandran, CEO & President - Schindler India; Guest of Honour- Andrew Edlefsen, Principal Commercial Officer, US Consulate; Guest of Honour - Nishit Jain, Senior Special Advisor, EFMD, South Asia; Guest of Honour (Government) - Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, I&C and IT, Government Of Telangana; Keynote Speaker- Sridhar Gadhi, Founder of Quantela and Celebrity Speaker: Rohit Khandelwal, World 2016.