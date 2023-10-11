Framework for organisations to safeguard mental health of employees

We live in challenging times, with cost-of-living pressures worldwide, recovery from the pandemic and conflict in Europe against a backdrop of the climate crisis. In this context, mental health resilience has become a critical matter for organisations, public and private. With the shortage of mental healthcare professionals reaching record highs, even those employees with a clinical diagnosis struggle to access the support they need.

Foster a supportive work culture and ensure leadership commitment

Create a workplace culture and environment that prioritises and encourages open dialogue on mental health. Integrate mental health initiatives into relevant policies and practices that support it.

Promote mental health awareness

Implement comprehensive mental health awareness campaigns to reduce stigma and encourage open dialogue.

Provide accessible resources

Ensure employees have a toolkit of mental health resources at their fingertips, from counselling to self-guidance materials.

Adapt to individual needs

Offer flexible work arrangements to accommodate individual needs and reduce work-related stress.

Training and education

Roll out mental health training, enabling everyone to spot, understand and assist with mental health challenges.

Monitor and assess

Seek feedback and continuously monitor the mental health of employees through surveys and assessments to adapt programmes as needed.