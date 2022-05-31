GAT-2022 conducted, Admission counselling from today

GITAM All India Admission Test – GAT 2022 was conducted as a computer based online Test for the admission into all UG and PG programs of GITAM across 83 Exam Centers in India during 20 to 26 May 2022, and the results were announced on May 27. The phase-1 online admission counselling process is scheduled to start from June 1', announced Prof D S Rao, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, GITAM, Hyderabad here on Tuesday.

The students are informed to log in to admissions.gitam.edu and check their result. They can also check the Merit Scholarship status, he advised. Prof D S Rao said around 25,000 candidates had appeared for GAT for admission into programs in Engineering, Architecture, Science, Pharmacy, Management, Law, Humanities and Social Sciences, Public policy, Nursing, Physiotherapy and Paramedical. He also informed that GITAM Merit Scholarship 2022 is based on the Score/Rank obtained in GAT – 2022. There are five categories of Merit Scholarships, 100%, 75%,50%, 25%, 15%. The B.Tech. students can also avail the scholarships based on their ranks in JEE Main-2022, EAPCET-2022 and EAMCET-2022 on a first come first served basis. The students, who appeared from Telangana State bagged 1410 Merit Scholarships out of 3000 Scholarships in Phase-1 GAT 2022, he told.

Prof D S Rao said a total of 3,950 students (about 1,000 students from Hyderabad) had secured placements through campus interviews during the academic year 2021-22. MNCs in IT, service sector and core industry have recognised the high standards at GITAM, which draws them to the campus year after year, he added.