AngelaLee Duckworth’s acclaimed book ‘Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance’ compellingly explores the question: ‘Why do some people succeed while others fail.’

She defines grit as a quiet fire of passion and perseverance that continues to burn even when the spotlight fades. She downplays the roles of qualifications, talent, IQ and luck.

Released in May 2016, the book gained widespread attention and stayed on The New York Times bestseller list for 21 weeks.

Angela, a distinguished American academic and psychologist born to Chinese immigrants, has, at 55, emerged as a leading voice in psychological research, especially in the field of achievement science. She asserts that ‘GRIT’ is the common thread among high achievers.

Duckworth challenges society’s obsession with natural ability and its tendency to glorify talent, often overlooking the invisible engine of effort that drives true excellence.

She argues that ‘tlent may open the door, but it is effort that builds the house’ emphasizing that grit is not a fixed trait but a dynamic quality that can be cultivated and strengthened.

'Without effort talent is nothing more than unmet potential; skill is nothing more than what could have done but did not; talent becomes skill and at the same time, effort makes skill productive’ is her concept. Nevertheless, it is widely agreed that 'grit is choosing to hang on when desperately want to let go.'

While exploring the key factors behind individual accomplishments and setbacks in climbing the professional ladder, a Vice-President (Human Resources) at an American Multinational, during the process of discussion, recommended this book to me. I found its insights highly relevant and to contextualize grit, in the realm of political leadership.

The components of grit can take a life from ‘Good to Great to Exceptional.’ Cultivating a deep passion for pursuits and take genuine enjoyment in what one does equals to possessing grit. The key to outstanding achievement is not talent but a unique blend of passion and persistence.

‘Why do some people succeed while others fail?’ she asked. Drawing from her landmark research, Duckworth explains that talent alone rarely guarantees success. She discovered that grit consistently emerges as the defining trait of high achievers across every field and profession.

The book is structured into three distinct sections. Part I: ‘What Grit is and why it Matters’ (five chapters), introduces the ‘Grit Scale,’ explains why effort surpasses talent, and provides evidence that Grit is not fixed but can grow over time. Part II: ‘Growing grit from the inside out’ (four chapters), focuses on developing Grit internally, through nurturing interest, engaging in deliberate practice, discovering deeper purpose, and sustaining resilience (hope). Part III: Growing grit from the outside in’ (three chapters), examines how external influences such as family upbringing, extracurricular activities, and organizational cultures can shape and strengthen grit by reinforcing values of effort.

In the concluding chapter, Duckworth weaves the threads together with a compelling and affirmative message: Grit can be learned, taught, and cultivated. It is not something one is simply born with or without, but it is about committing to something meaningful and staying with it.

Together, the chapters shape grit into a life philosophy grounded in the science of effort, belief, and sustained dedication.

According to Angela Duckworth, success is not a gift granted by talent, luck, or birth, but a deliberate pursuit fueled by deep interest, honed through tireless practice, elevated by a strong sense of purpose, and sustained by unwavering hope.

Achievement is not about speed, but about stamina; not about fleeting brilliance, but about enduring commitment to meaningful goals over years and decades. Grit is not merely about winning; it is about enduring, evolving, and ultimately living with purpose.

She acknowledges that while talent and skill have value, they pale in comparison to the power of consistent effort. In both politics and the corporate world, countless examples support her concept of grit. In the political arena, it is especially fitting to frame it as: ‘Why some rise again: Grit in political leadership.’

For instance, Donald Trump’s relentless grit brought him back to the White House, making him only the second US President after Grover Cleveland to accomplish the feat. His journey reflects Duckworth’s core principle of sustained, effortful striving.

In the UK, ‘Wartime Grit and Beyond’ is best exemplified by Sir Winston Churchill, who, despite leading Britain through World War II, was rejected by voters, only to return him as Prime Minister five years later. Churchill knew that grit meant not shouting through storms but walking through them with purpose.

Harold Wilson regained power not through charisma, but through steady resilience. Stanley Baldwin, who served thrice as Prime Minister, was also ousted thrice. But his grit remained unmatched. Margaret Thatcher and David Cameron were others.

In India, Jawaharlal Nehru’s grit lay in sustaining the vision of modern India with brilliance, relentless devotion, scientific temper, and pluralism, making his tenure a master class in perseverance. Indira Gandhi embodied grit, surviving political isolation, declaring, and lifting Emergency, losing power, and regaining it. She lived defiant, driven, and deeply purposeful. Morarji Desai’s grit was evident in his unwavering discipline, lifelong commitment to Gandhian ideals, and the patience to wait decades before finally ascending to the Prime Minister’s chair.

‘Young Turk’ Chandrashekar, a firebrand who briefly became Prime Minister, demonstrated rare political grit, holding a unique place in Indian democracy through his unwavering convictions and fearless dissent.

PV Narasimha Rao’s deep sense of purpose and tolerance for ambiguity enabled him to usher in economic liberalisation, rescuing India from default, a rare display of grit. Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s grit was reflected in his transformative vision, eloquence, warmth, and statesmanship. Narendra Modi’s journey, brought to life Duckworth’s thesis. His unwavering determination to reshape India’s development narrative, rising from a tea-seller to the Prime Minister of the world’s largest democracy, is grit in its most convincing form.

Jyoti Basu’s strength lay in his ideological consistency, adaptability over decades, and commitment to gradual transformation. Mamata Banerjee’s journey from street protestor to Chief Minister is a testament to pure passion and perseverance.

K Chandrasekhar Rao’s grit was not just about seeking power but about championing Telangana’s identity, despite enduring mockery, solitude, and betrayal. A Revanth Reddy embodies new-age political grit, rising from ground level to Chief Minister, enduring political droughts and party transitions. His ‘Interest, practice, purpose, and hope, the four pillars of grit’ are reflected in his combative style and strategic clarity.

Odisha’s Naveen Patnaik redefined leadership through consistent, quiet, and determined governance.

In Angela’s terms, Chandrababu Naidu’s grit lies in his ability to script success even in defeat, by returning to power after two setbacks. YS Jaganmohan Reddy, despite defying Sonia Gandhi and being in jail, rose with fierce perseverance. Yet, his defeat shows grit alone does not guarantee endurance.

Indian-origin leaders in global corporations exemplify Angela Duckworth’s grit framework with balance, insight, and humility. Sundar Pichai, rising from modest beginnings in Chennai to become Google’s CEO, personifies grit through his deep passion for technology. Satya Nadella’s ascent after spending 22 years in low-profile roles, steadily learning, and evolving is another case study. His leadership blends passion with compassion, resilience with reinvention, and a strong sense of purpose with sustained growth.

These achievers did not just rise; they persisted. They did not merely excel; they endured. Behind every victory were setbacks, betrayals, and despair. If grit powers long-distance leadership, it also reflects when fuel runs low.

Not every achiever fits Duckworth’s mould, though. Grit is the true success muscle. Endurance defines greatness more than brilliance ever can. Ultimately, it is not talent but tireless, quiet, continuous, and unseen effort, which sustains success. That is grit, as conceived by Angela Lee Duckworth.