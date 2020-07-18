Guidance from industry mentors, highlight of this entrepreneurship programme

TCS iON, a strategic unit of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organisation, has unveiled the TCS iON Youth Employability & Entrepreneurship Programme (YEEP) for students undertaking vocational courses, on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day.

It has also partnered with key government organisations such as the National Skill Development Corporation to provide digital infrastructure and Telangana State Council of Higher Education to improve the employability quotient of students.

TCS iON YEEP is delivered in a phygital model and aims at holistic development by enhancing life, career and entrepreneurial skills of youth who are pursuing or have completed their diploma, ITI and other vocational programs.

It includes well-researched high-quality digital learning resources, group exercises and tools to benchmark and improve oneself. Students can also view and apply for job opportunities across industries and receive mentoring for various facets of self-employment from a local pool of subject matter experts.

The program is built in collaboration with the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII) Ahmedabad, a national resource institute in the field of entrepreneurship education, research, training and institution building.

EDII will support YEEP students by imparting knowledge on all aspects of enterprise creation and sustenance and by mentoring them in opportunity identification and conceptualising the venture with the help of local mentors, under the supervision of EDII experts.

TCS iON ensures uninterrupted learning and skilling even during the pandemic. The company has announced several unique courses, solutions and partnerships, such as TCS iON Digital Glassrooms, Career Edge – 15 Day Free Self-Paced Course, TCS iON Remote Assessments and Remote Internships programme for students.

VenguswamyRamaswamy, Global Head, TCS iON said, "The need of the hour is to equip the youth of India with entrepreneurial skills to encourage self-employment. We are optimistic that this program will empower them to progress towards self-sufficiency, boost their self-confidence and enable them to write their own success stories."

Dr Sunil Shukla, Director General, EDII, said, "These are the times when businesses need to possess knowledge, skills and attitude to succeed. These three factors will emanate the ability to withstand crises and major catastrophes. Understanding the market and its dynamics is very important for every entrepreneur in today's times.

TCS iON Youth Employability & Entrepreneurship Programme will spur creative entrepreneurship and develop our youths as competent entrepreneurs."

To be a part of the programme, training partners/ ITIs/ polytechnic institutes can register at https://iur.ls/YEEP.