How female leaders inspire, empower next generation of leaders

Gender inequality in the workplace has been a persistent issue for decades, with women facing a range of challenges such as pay gaps, limited access to senior leadership positions, and bias in hiring and promotion decisions. Despite progress in recent years, there is still a long way to go to achieve true gender equality in the workplace.



It is important to address this issue not only for the sake of fairness and social justice, but also for the benefit of businesses themselves. Research has shown that gender diversity in leadership and throughout the workforce can lead to better decision-making, increased innovation, and improved financial performance.However, there are also encouraging signs of progress, with more women breaking through the glass ceiling and taking on leadership roles in traditionally male-dominated industries.

The current state of gender equality in the workplace



One of the most well-known examples of gender inequality in the workplace is the gender pay gap. According to a recent study by the Pew Research Center, women in the United States earned an average of 82 cents for every dollar earned by men in 2022. This is similar to where the pay gap stood in 2002 when women earned 80 per cent as much as men. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, women working full time in 1960 earned about 60 cents for every dollar earned by men—the number cited by President Kennedy in signing the Equal Pay Act.

Another area where women are underrepresented is in leadership positions. Globally, women occupy just 28 per cent of senior management roles, with even lower percentages in some regions and industries. This lack of representation has been linked to a range of factors, including bias in hiring and promotion decisions, as well as societal expectations and stereotypes about gender roles.

In addition to these systemic issues, women also face a range of day-to-day challenges in the workplace, including harassment, discrimination, and unequal access to resources and opportunities. These challenges can have a significant impact on women's careers and can limit their ability to reach their full potential.

It is clear that addressing gender inequality in the workplace is a complex and ongoing challenge. However, by raising awareness, promoting diversity and inclusion, and providing support and resources for women, we can work towards a more equitable and just workplace for all.

The impact of female leadership on the workplace



One example of a company that has improved its performance through promoting gender equality is Accenture. In 2017, the company set a goal to achieve a gender-balanced workforce with 50 percent women and 50 percent men, by 2025.

Since then, Accenture has made significant progress towards this goal, today, globally, the company has 60 percent representation of women on its board, 35 percent women on its executive team and 37 percent women in its senior executive roles. This commitment to gender equality has not only helped to attract and retain top talent but has also driven innovation and improved financial performance.

Another example is the Swedish tech startup, Klarna, which has achieved gender parity in its workforce and leadership team. The company credits this achievement with its focus on diversity and inclusion, which has led to increased innovation, employee engagement, and customer satisfaction.

Female leadership is also critical in driving change towards greater gender equality in the workplace. Women leaders bring unique perspectives and experiences to the table, which can help to challenge existing norms and drive more inclusive practices. By promoting gender equality in their own organisations and serving as role models and advocates for change, female leaders can help to inspire and empower the next generation of women leaders.

How to promote gender equality in the workplace

One important step is to ensure that recruitment and promotion processes are free from bias and discrimination. This can be achieved through the use of blind resume reviews and structured interviews, which focus on skills and experience rather than gender or other demographic factors.

Another key practice is to provide training and support for women in leadership positions, including mentorship and leadership development programs. This can help to address the lack of representation of women in leadership positions and provide women with the skills and support needed to succeed in these roles.

To close the gender, pay gap, companies can conduct regular pay equity audits and implement policies to ensure that men and women are paid equally for equal work. This can include setting clear pay ranges for each role and providing transparency around salary structures and promotion criteria.

Leadership buy-in and commitment to change are also critical for promoting gender equality in the workplace. Leaders should set the tone for the organisation by championing diversity and inclusion and holding themselves and others accountable for creating a more equitable and inclusive workplace culture.

To conclude



I believe that gender equality is not only a moral imperative but is also essential for creating a more successful and inclusive workplace. By promoting gender diversity and inclusion, companies can benefit from improved financial performance, innovation, and employee engagement.

Female leaders have an important role to play in driving change towards greater gender equality in the workplace. By serving as role models, advocates, and champions for change, female leaders can help to challenge existing norms and promote more inclusive practices.

However, achieving gender equality requires continued effort and commitment from all levels of the organization. Companies must prioritize diversity and inclusion, address the gender pay gap, and provide support and opportunities for women in leadership positions.

(The author is a Founder, and CEO of Tongadive)

