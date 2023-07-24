How good sleep habit can boost brain health

Prioritising good sleep habits, by getting at least 7 to 8 hours of quality sleep, is essential for overall brain health and help reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease, said doctors here on World Brain Day on Saturday.



World Brain Day is observed on July 22 every year to raise awareness about brain health and neurological conditions.

Sleep is often the overlooked aspect of our daily routine, and plays a crucial role in maintaining a healthy brain. A good night’s sleep is essential for our brain to function at its best.

“When well-rested, the brain demonstrates extraordinary resiliency. Sleep is an essential component of the restorative process since it helps to consolidate memories, remove toxins, and reorganise brain networks. These crucial processes are compromised when not getting enough sleep, and cognitive deficits start to show,” Dr. Vipul Gupta, Chief Neurointerventional Surgery & Co-Chief - Stroke Unit, Artemis Hospital, Gurugram, told IANS.

“Sleep deprivation impairs attention, focus, and task efficiency, reducing overall productivity. It compromises our ability to learn and retain information, hindering educational achievements. Insufficient sleep also affects emotional regulation and mood, leading to negative emotions like irritability, anxiety, and depression,” Dr. Anand Kumar, Professor & Head, Dept. of Neurology, Amrita Hospital, Kochi, said.

Sleep also plays a part in the risk of dementia. Studies have found a correlation between chronic sleep deprivation and an increased risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease later in life. Sleep-deprived individuals may be more vulnerable to the accumulation of beta-amyloid plaques, which can eventually lead to cognitive decline and memory problems.

“One of the remarkable mechanisms during sleep is the glymphatic system, a waste clearance system that operates in the brain. During sleep, the glymphatic system works like a drainage, flushing away harmful toxins and waste products that accumulate in the brain during the day. This cleansing process is vital for maintaining brain health and optimal cognitive function,” Dr. Karishma Jethmalani, Neuropsychologist, Rehabilitation and Sports medicine, Sir H.N. Reliance Hospital, told IANS.

“However, when we don’t get enough sleep or are sleep deprived, this cleaning process becomes disrupted. The brain’s ability to remove toxic substances is compromised, leading to a buildup of harmful proteins, including beta-amyloid, which is closely linked to Alzheimer’s disease,” she added.

Concern has been expressed over the diagnosis of dementia in young people as our society deals with an extraordinary prevalence of sleep problems and insufficient sleep.