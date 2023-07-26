How modern technology preparing working professionals

Technology is playing a dynamic role in shaping the way we work and live in the fast-changing digital landscape. The influence of technology on the job market is indisputable. While repetitive tasks are being replaced with automation, it is also opening doors to new opportunities. Let us look at how modern technology is gearing Indian executives for future employment by transforming the way they learn, adapt to new skills, and connect with professionals worldwide.



Implementation of technological tools for work

Technology has transformed various job sectors, leading to increased efficiency and productivity. In India, companies are embracing modern technologies to eliminate task that are not important/ repetitive and enabling employees to invest more on critical, strategic & innovative thinking. Customer service department now uses chatbots to help with responding to customer inquiries real time. Accounts department uses advanced software solutions to streamline financial operations and generate reports & insights for an informed business decision. Also, as per Zippa, 70% of organizations have a digital transformation strategy in place or are working on it. This clearly exhibits how technology is enabling the skill sets required in these roles and hence the need to upskill on technological tools.

Opening doors to new job opportunities

The progression of technology not only automates existing jobs but also opens new employment avenues. India’s fast evolving digital landscape has led to an increase in demand for skilled professionals in software development, data analytics, cybersecurity, and digital marketing. Companies are now proactively looking out for individuals who can steer the growing technology landscape and efficiently power it to improve operations and gain a competitive advantage. Consequently, leaders with a solid working knowledge in modern technology have better prospects for future employment.

Empowering skill development

Learning new skills no longer demands attending physical classes or returning to formal education. Nowadays, technology has made it easier than ever for executives in India to acquire new capabilities at their own pace. Abundant online resources, such as e-learning platforms, webinars, and educational apps, offer comprehensive courses and tutorials in diverse fields. These platforms cater to working professionals, letting them upskill or reskill while balancing their existing commitments. Leaders can now learn soft skills, leadership skills, digital marketing, analytics, and other in-demand capabilities conveniently and cost-effectively.

Increasing networking opportunities

Networking is an important element of career progression, and technology has transformed how professionals connect with each other. Earlier, attending industry events or joining professional organizations were the only options of networking. However, today’s interconnected world offers many online platforms where leaders can build and expand their professional networks. Social media platforms like LinkedIn offer opportunities to connect with professionals worldwide, share knowledge, and explore new avenues. Such digital networking avenues facilitate exposure to diverse perspectives and enable leaders to stay informed about emerging trends and employment opportunities.

Conclusion

Modern technology has become a prerequisite for employment & career progression, transforming the way we work and equippingleaders with the skills needed for the future. In India, the impact of technology on the job market is evident through the automation of tasks, the creation of new job opportunities, and the facilitation of skill development through online resources. Moreover, technology has expanded networking opportunities, allowing leaders to connect with professionals globally and stay ahead in their chosen fields. As technology continues to evolve, Indian executives who embrace it and adapt their skills accordingly will be well-prepared for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in the future of work.

(The author is CEO & CO-Founder, Leadup Universe)