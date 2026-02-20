How preschool education is evolving beyond ABCs and 123s

Over the past few years, preschool education in India has undergone a dramatic shift from being a system that taught children only the alphabet, numbers, and rhymes to a system that focuses on the overall development of children. This shift has been brought about by the realization that the early years of children influence their learning patterns throughout their lives.

The role of national education policy 2020

The National Education Policy of 2020 is one of the main reasons for the shift in early childhood education in India. The NEP has created a new framework for school education that consists of 5+3+3+4 years of schooling. This framework defines the first 5 years (ages 3 to 8) as the foundation of education, and it consists of 3 years of preschool or pre-primary education. Rather than learning through rote memorization of facts, preschoolers will learn through play-based activities, hands-on experiences, and other creative forms of learning.

The NEP points out that over 85% of brain development occurs before the age of six, which is why it is critical to provide children with high quality early childhood care and education (ECCE). The policy encourages that by the year 2030 and will be ready for school using a variety of flexible, multi-faceted approaches. It supports the idea that there are many domains of learning (e.g., cognitive, social-emotional, physical, and creative) and that education should draw on the best practices in the world.

Shift to play-based and holistic learning

Play based early childhood education is becoming the primary method of instruction in modern day preschools due to its ability to perfectly develop children’s natural curiosity and desire for exploration. Through activities including sensory play, block play, pretend play, exploratory walk, arts & craft and playing musical instruments, children are developing many skills such as spatial reasoning, problem solving, persistence, cooperation and self-regulation much better.

Another important aspect of play based education is Social Emotional Learning. By using a variety of play based activities, preschools are helping children to identify their own emotions, resolve conflicts, develop empathy and build resilience. All of which will help to decrease future anxiety and help them establish healthy relationships. In addition to developing through play the entire child, the child will also acquire a foundation in physical motor skills. Through movement and play and begin to develop early literacy, numeracy and communication skills in a meaningful context.

Incorporating 21st-century skills and inclusivity

Preschools have started teaching critical thinking, creativity, communication skills, flexibility and responsible use of technology very early on. Thematic projects connect what students learn to their real-life experiences by allowing them to explore the different roles they have in their community or explore simple concepts related to the environment. Multilingual approaches have been established to address the diverse needs of students and to help ensure equity among socio-economic levels of students attending preschool. These trends align with the goals of the National Education Policy (NEP) while providing children with a strong foundation for the uncertainties of our world.

Parents want their children to go to schools that promote their individuality, build their self-confidence and instill in them a lifelong desire to learn, rather than on early academic pressure. When parents and educators work together through workshops, ongoing communication and sharing resources the outcomes for children are stronger. As the implementation of the NEP progresses, the availability of quality early childhood care and education (ECCE) is increasing even among the poorest sections of the community.

Looking ahead: Opportunities and responsibilities

The current state of preschool education in India is very vibrant due to the New Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020) and National Curriculum Framework for Foundational Stage. Through NEP 2020 and National Curriculum Framework for Foundational Stage, India aims to provide trained teachers, inclusive and joyful learning environments.

Preschool education goes beyond just teaching children their ABC and 123. Preschool education will develop children that have the ability to be curious, make friends, and acquire skills that they will use throughout life. The shift from traditional preschool to modern preschool will produce children that will have a strong academic foundation and will become successful, caring, and adaptable leaders of their generation. The author is Co-founder and Director ICON Pre School.