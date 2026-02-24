How to stay calm and focused during exam

Examinations can be stressful, often bringing anxiety and self-doubt even for students who have prepared thoroughly. However, success in an exam depends not only on knowledge but also on the ability to remain calm and focused under pressure. Managing emotions inside the examination hall plays a crucial role in clear thinking and effective time use. With simple strategies such as controlled breathing, structured planning, and positive self-talk, students can improve concentration and perform at their best.

Practise controlled breathing

One of the simplest and most effective techniques is controlled breathing. Before the question paper is distributed, take slow, deep breaths—inhale for four seconds, hold for four seconds, and exhale for four seconds. Repeating this process for a minute helps slow the heart rate and relax the mind, reducing immediate stress. If anxiety returns during the exam, pause briefly, place both feet firmly on the floor, and repeat the breathing cycle. Even a short reset can restore concentration.

Start with familiar questions

Confidence also plays a major role in maintaining calmness. Instead of worrying about difficult questions, remind yourself that you have prepared consistently and are capable of solving the paper step by step. Begin by answering questions you find familiar or easier. Early success builds momentum and boosts confidence, making it easier to approach more challenging sections later. Avoid comparing your progress with others in the hall; each student works at a different pace.

Plan your time wisely

Another important strategy is staying mentally organised. Spend the first few minutes reading the entire paper carefully and planning how much time to allocate to each section. A clear plan reduces panic and ensures that no question is left unanswered due to poor time distribution. If you encounter a question you cannot solve immediately, mark it and move forward instead of losing valuable minutes worrying about it.

Use positive self-talk

Positive self-talk is equally helpful. Replace thoughts such as “I may forget everything” with “I will attempt each question calmly.” This small shift in mindset improves emotional stability and prevents unnecessary stress. Keeping your posture relaxed, stretching your fingers occasionally, and sipping water when allowed can also help maintain physical comfort and focus.

Finally, remember that an examination is only one step in a longer academic journey. Viewing it as an opportunity to demonstrate learning rather than a moment of fear helps reduce pressure. By practising breathing techniques, planning answers wisely, and maintaining steady confidence, students can remain calm, focused, and perform to the best of their abilities during the examination.