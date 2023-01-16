How youth can fight against climate change

New Delhi: It is evident that teenage activists like Greta Thunberg have had a significant impact on the discussion of climate change. Greta initiated the weekly "Fridays for Future" strike when she was just 15-years-old, and her rise to become a global advocate and one of Time magazine's most influential people in the world in 2019 is proof of the strength of a single, motivated young person. The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development was proposed by the UN General Assembly in 2015, and there are numerous young change-makers in India who are pursuing it. But given its sizeable youth population, can India do more?

Supriya Patil, an environmental expert who works with the non-profit Grow-Trees.com, offers some ideas on how more kids may become involved in the fight against climate change.

Plant more trees

The youth of today should maximise the use of technology to their advantage and support organisations that enable people to plant from the comfort of their homes. Grow-Trees.com as one such organisation here which is planting millions of trees across India and creating urban forests to improve poor air quality index. In 2019, Grow-Trees.com also conducted environment awareness and plantation programmes with the Youth Development Society of Sikkim (YODESS)

Support sustainable agriculture

A 2022 UNEP article notes how sustainable agriculture uses 56 per cent less energy and creates 64 per cent fewer carbon emissions. Young consumers can support organic farm to table practices, buy local produce, learn more about indigenous farming traditions and even start their own community kitchen gardens to help reduce food miles. Community gardening projects in urban areas, also help in improving the air and soil quality and nourishing the micro-climate.

Consume more plant-based food

A 2014 Oxford University study states that "people who eat meat are responsible for almost twice as many dietary greenhouse-gas emissions per day as vegetarians and about 2.5 times as many emissions as vegans". Vegans refrain from consuming eggs, dairy and any product that exploits animals. Veganism is not just a fad but a mindful choice that can contribute enormously to the health of the planet. Following a vegan diet can also help preserve habitats, prevent livestock emissions, and stabilise oceans as the meat industry pollutes the marine ecosystem.

Follow energy-efficient practices

Youth can take the lead in advocating energy-efficient practices at their homes, educational institutions and workplaces. This includes switching off the lights and fans when not in use, curtailing water wastage, using energy efficient gadgets, installing solar panels etc. Supporting sustainable businesses, investing in green initiatives and sensitising others to the need to conserve and preserve the environment can also make a huge difference to the well-being of the planet.